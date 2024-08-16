Five-Year-Old Struck by Vehicle in Disney Park, Dragged Along the Ground

A guest has detailed a terrifying incident that occurred at one Disney theme park this week.

For nearly 70 years, families have flocked to Disneyland Resort for its unique ability to create lasting memories across generations. The park offers a blend of attractions – from classic rides like “it’s a small world” and Pirates of the Caribbean to encounters with beloved Disney characters – ensuring that every family member, regardless of age, enjoys their day at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

However, some Disney days are a little less magical than others. Sometimes, this is due to ride closures, poor weather, or – as we witnessed earlier this week – even earthquakes. Other times, the thing that brings down a Disney day can be the behavior of other guests.

As Inside the Magic has previously reported, we’ve seen multiple instances of guests behaving badly at Disney. This year alone, we’ve seen a guest reprimanded for twerking at a cast member who asked her to move at Disney California Adventure Park’s Avengers Campus.

Multiple men were also removed from Disneyland Park after an undisclosed incident in Fantasyland in July, and that same month, a family was kicked out of the park after one member of their party shoved other people, including Disney cast members, who were trying to remove them from the marching band’s path.

We’ve also seen guests caught on camera being so intoxicated that security cast members were forced to escort them out of the Southern California theme park resort.

Another incident allegedly occurred at the resort this week. Reddit user Witty_Image_1660 claims that their sister was “ran over by a scooter” while visiting the “Happiest Place on Earth,” and while she was fortunately left unharmed (mostly), it’s still a pretty infuriating incident.

“Today my younger sister (5 years old) was ran over by a scooter,” they wrote. “No she was not running around she was just walking in a straight line near my mom. The scooter woman at full speed ran over my sister and kept a driving with my sister under the scooter. Didn’t apologize or stop once unfortunately.”

After their mother ran to grab their sister from beneath the scooter, “the lady drove off at the speed of light.” Luckily, she was left with just a few “minor scrapes.” Her Crocs were damaged during the incident, but a cast member who witnessed the entire thing “made it into magic” by securing her some free Disneyland Crocs and signed pictures from the Disney Princesses.

“I’m just glad she was okay but… some of these scooter people need to chill because I always see them plowing through crowds of unassuming victims,” they concluded.

Scooters are a pretty controversial topic at Disney parks for this very reason. Other Reddit users responded with their own Disneyland scooter war stories.

“The scooters are a fucking menace,” wrote chicklette. “I was there with an ex and a scooter legit ran over his foot and gouged his ankle to where it was bleeding and had the audacity to look annoyed that he was in her way. Another time I was hit by a scooter being driven by a women who was 100% looking the other way while propelling her scooter forward.”

Another user, frenchmeister, detailed a similar incident.

“My mom was left bleeding by a lady [on] a scooter while she was washing her hands in the bathroom,” she recalled. “She rammed my mom’s ankles and when she turned around, the lady just beeped the horn and scowled at her before speeding past her out of the bathroom. I feel like a lot of people get the same anonymous mentality like they’re in a car or something because the behavior seems so unhinged sometimes.”

As one user pointed out, “Most of the scooters you see in the parks have no brakes. And most of the riders are on them for the first time.”

While the vast majority of those who rent Disneyland scooters (also known as ECVs or Electric Conveyance Vehicles) require them for very legitimate reasons, often medical, parkgoers have called for these renters to practice, if possible, before hopping aboard one at a Disney theme park. For the sake of everybody’s ankles.

Have you ever been rammed by a scooter at Disney park?