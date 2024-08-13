Seismic Shockwave Closes Down All Disney Rides, Sends Thousands Into Evacuation Mode

Yesterday was a scary day for thousands in attendance at a Disney park in the United States. They evacuated every ride, sending everyone into evacuation mode.

Disney Parks Sent Into Evacuation Mode as 4.4 Seismic Surge Hits Area

Residents and visitors in California are encouraged to download the free MyShake app from the Apple App Store. The app, also available for Android users, integrates California’s earthquake early warning technology, which is automatically included on many Android devices. This technology has the potential to provide crucial seconds of warning when an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or higher occurs.

However, the effectiveness of the warning depends on the user’s proximity to the earthquake’s epicenter. Some receive no warning, and others gain several moments to prepare. In the event of an earthquake, Disneyland will temporarily close its attractions to conduct thorough inspections of ride systems for any potential damage or malfunctions. Rides will be reopened only after they have been carefully evaluated and deemed safe for operation.

According to KTLA and other reports, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area on Monday, August 12, at approximately 12:20 p.m. PT. A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt across Southern California on Monday afternoon, swaying buildings, rattling dishes, and setting off car alarms from Los Angeles to San Diego. Despite the widespread shaking, no significant damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The tremor caused a pipe to burst at the historic 1927 Pasadena City Hall, where water was seen spilling from an upper floor, as captured by TV news helicopters. In other parts of Los Angeles, the quake disrupted an ESPN interview, and the ground swayed in Anaheim, home to Disneyland in Orange County.

In the famous Laurel Canyon neighborhood, dishes rattled, and social media photos showed shampoo bottles and other items scattered across the floor of a Target store in Los Angeles.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was centered near the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, approximately 6.5 miles northeast of City Hall, at a depth of about 7.5 miles. The tremor was felt across a wide area, from Los Angeles to San Diego and east to the Palm Springs desert region. A few reports also came from the southern San Joaquin Valley, about 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Pasadena public information officer Lisa Derderian confirmed that the earthquake caused the water leak at City Hall. Approximately 200 employees safely evacuated the building, and one person was rescued from an elevator. Although there was no visible damage to Pasadena’s historic Rose Bowl, an engineer was scheduled to conduct a full assessment. The city’s 1927 Central Library, closed for a pending seismic retrofit, was not immediately inspected.

In the event of an earthquake at Disneyland, guests are advised to follow safety protocols to ensure their well-being. The primary action is to “drop, cover, and hold on.” Guests should drop to the ground to prevent being knocked over, take cover under a sturdy structure or piece of furniture, such as a table, or protect their heads and necks with their arms if no shelter is available. Holding on helps maintain stability until the shaking subsides.

My first Disneyland earthquake today! Just a 4.7 – 25 miles away. May have been an aftershocks from last week. Update… It was downgraded to 4.4 pic.twitter.com/hpn2Hi4Dbm — Beci Mahnken (@BeciMahnken) August 12, 2024

Outdoors, guests should move away from buildings, streetlights, and anything that could fall, such as trees or ride structures. Once in a clear area, they should remain there until the shaking stops. It’s essential to avoid using elevators and to stay in place until Disneyland staff gives an all-clear signal.

After the earthquake, Disneyland staff will conduct inspections to ensure the safety of all attractions. Guests are asked to remain patient and follow any instructions Disneyland employees or emergency personnel provide. Rides will only reopen after they have been thoroughly evaluated and deemed safe for operation.