BREAKING: 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Disneyland to Shut Down

A little under an hour ago, Disneyland Resort in California shut down most of its attractions due to a 4.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the area. Here is the latest news on this developing story.

Earthquake Near Disneyland Causes Temporary Shutdown of Theme Parks

On February 9, 2024, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu, California. The quake was widely felt in the Los Angeles region, with some people reporting feeling it as far as the IE and into south Orange County. There were several small, immediate aftershocks reported. As of 5:53 EST, there were no direct reports of major damage or injuries.

Disneyland Resort was reported to have shut down most attractions in Los Angeles as the earthquake rattled buildings and streets.

#EARTHQUAKE 4.6 magnitude near Malibu. What was it like for you? pic.twitter.com/FvlVMfkWdU — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 9, 2024

Several aftershocks have been reported since a magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Malibu at 1:47 p.m. Watch live KTLA 5 coverage of the temblor: https://t.co/TiezXrBgoK pic.twitter.com/sebCBOx6bz — KTLA (@KTLA) February 9, 2024

According to unconfirmed reports, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are working hard to reopen most major attractions, with most rides, such as the Indiana Jones Adventure and others, reopening as of ten minutes ago (according to the Disneyland App). There is no word yet on which rides will remain closed or if guests will be evacuated from the theme parks.

BREAKING: Preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes the Los Angeles area pic.twitter.com/AwYMg2a6tK — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) February 9, 2024

According to more reports, the earthquake struck the area sometime this afternoon, around early afternoon PST time – somewhere between an hour and fifteen minutes ago to nearly one hour and thirty minutes ago.

@ejay0621 was able to post a video onto the X platform, formally Twitter, showing the aftermath of the earthquake just moments ago:

Video from Fantasyland after the earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y0scDQCQJK — Ejay's Adventures (@ejay0621) February 9, 2024

As mentioned above, and at this time, most, if not all, rides are fully functional at the theme parks in California without any reports of injuries or damage to any of the Disneyland Resort property.

Things should return to normal within the next few hours as law enforcement and state and local government officials assess the situation and address the public.

This is a developing story, and more information is currently being added