A day at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney Springs involves a lot of walking. Though Disney Parks offer wheelchair and Electric Conveyance Vehicle (ECV) rentals for those with mobility issues, some Guests have come up with their own ways to make days at Walt Disney World Resort easier, which sometimes break the rules.

One so-called “hack” shared on social media is causing controversy among Disney Park fans. TikToker @idreamofdisney21 shared the following video of an older woman riding on a board with wheels behind her partner’s electric wheelchair:

While the Guest filming thought it was brilliant, many felt the “hack” was dangerous and against Walt Disney World rules.

“Highly against policy. No skateboards, bikes, wheelie shoes etc,” @everamanda25 wrote.

“She’s breaking at least 3 Disney rules and can be asked to stop,” @phyllisann666 agreed.

“Typically a Cast Member will make her get off but post pandemic it seems anything is allowed,” said @allen999l. “Very dangerous.”

But others defended the couple. “People do not understand how it is to be a power couple when one is disabled,” “This is remarkable.”

What do the Walt Disney World Rules Say?

Though pulling a wheeled device behind a scooter or motorized wheelchair isn’t explicitly banned, the Walt Disney World Resort rules forbid similarly wheeled devices that are not wheelchairs, ECVs, or strollers:

Prohibited Items

Recreational devices such as drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, inline skates or shoes with built-in wheels. Bicycles are permitted only in designated Disney Resort areas.

Should this “hack” be banned at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.