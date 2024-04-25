Disney Outlaws Specific Type of Footwear at Florida Theme Park

Walt Disney World has issued a new safety warning to guests visiting the Florida theme parks.

Following multiple incidents at Walt Disney World, guests are now being advised against wearing specific types of footwear while visiting. These new warnings were spotted by guests who noticed them while strolling through The Land Pavilion at EPCOT.

Walt Disney World is home to dozens of incredible rides and attractions, some of which happen to be the most iconic and infamous theme park experiences in the world. Over the last several decades, rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, and Haunted Mansion have all entertained and inspired millions of guests.

Newer, more modern additions such as TRON: Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT show just how innovative and creative Walt Disney Imagineering can be. EPCOT itself is home to some of Disney’s most memorable experiences, featuring a wide range of adventures to embark on.

Unfortunately, EPCOT has been marked by controversy as of late, with Disney now informing guests on how to be as safe as possible. Over the last several months, multiple gusts have gotten their feet stuck in the escalators located in The Land Pavilion at EPCOT.

This location houses popular attractions like Soarin’ Around the World and Living with the Land. The Land Pavilion itself features two separate levels, and Disney offers guests an escalator to navigate between floors. However, these escalators do not play nice with sandals, with multiple guests shutting down the escalator after getting their feet caught in the treads.

Now, Disney is taking a firm stance in an attempt to limit injury as well as downtime for the escalator. A new warning sign can be seen on the escalator platforms, informing guests to hop on if they are wearing Crocs or any other type of light footwear.

A photo shared by Twitter user @MagicbandManiac revealed these new warning labels.

Idk if these are new or not but there are now stickers on the escalators that say no crocs in the land pavilion pic.twitter.com/UiJ9YO8SKy — MagicbandManiac+ (@MagicbandManiac) April 24, 2024

Guests will now see small red warning stickers placed at the base of these escalators, letting them know not to board if they are wearing loose-fitting shoes like Crocs. These incidents date back several months, with multiple guests getting caught in the treads.

Following the park’s massive transformation, EPCOT is now split up into four distinct lands: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase. Each of these four areas is packed with attractions and activities for guests to enjoy. Guests will find The Land Pavilion in World Nature, a hub dedicated to educating guests about agriculture and the world they live in.

Thankfully, no injuries have ever been reported from these accidents, but guests should pay attention to these new warning labels if they wish to remain as safe as possible. Tennis shoes and sneakers are highly recommended when it comes to footwear at Walt Disney World, as guests will be walking a lot.

Not only are sneakers more comfortable to wear for extended periods, but they offer more protection from the elements and potentially dangerous areas such as this troublesome spot in EPCOT.

