Guest Gets Stuck in Disney World Escalator, Loses Clothing

An escalator broke down at the Walt Disney World Resort, and you’ll never guess how.

Related: Disney Co-Stars Announce Surprise Engagement

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and with so many incredible and magical experiences, we find it hard to disagree. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, there’s no end to the amazing things guests can do. Unfortunately, even at Disney World, the magic gets cut short, and today, there is no exception.

The escalator featured at the Land pavilion in EPCOT recently broke down, and you’ll never guess why. According to an Instagram post, the main escalator stopped working after a guest’s shoe got trapped in the treads. Video footage of the incident was captured by @chloe.angel.ique, with the jam causing a massive backup of guests.

Multiple videos of the incident were captured by the user, who shared them on their Instagram story. This area is a critical point inside The Land pavilion and often becomes quite crowded, regardless of a jam. The Land is located in World Nature, which is one of four areas at EPCOT. The other three are World Discovery, World Showcase, and World Celebration, all of which were added as part of the ongoing overhaul of EPCOT.

Cast members quickly worked on fixing the escalator, placing a sign warning guests that it had been closed. This is not the first time an incident like this has happened at EPCOT.

The Land pavilion contains a multitude of attractions and experiences, ranging from thrilling to savory. Here, guests will find Soarin’ Around the World, a motion simulator experience, as well as Living with the Land. Guests can also grab a delicious bite to eat at Sunshine Seasons, one of the freshest quick-service restaurants in all of Walt Disney World.

Living with the Land is one of the most time-honored attractions at Walt Disney World, and while it may not be the most exciting or thrilling ride, it remains a fan-favorite for millions of guests, us included. Living with the Land is not your typical dark ride, as it incorporates elements of classic Disney rides with an actual functioning greenhouse. Disney plants and cultivates all kinds of produce inside the actual attraction, giving guests a behind-the-scenes look at the process. The ride is educational yet still remains fun, featuring some great theming, an awesome soundtrack, and beautiful presentation. Don’t expect this ride to knock your Mickey Ears off, but for those with some patience and greater appreciation for nature, you’re sure to have a wonderful time aboard Living with the Land.

Guests who want to experience something a little more exciting should head over to World Discovery, where they can find Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This ultra-high-tech roller coaster is one of the fastest in all of Walt Disney World and is EPCOT’s first-ever coaster. While it has some stiff competition with rides at other parks like Universal Orlando, we have to admit Cosmic Rewind is one of the best we’ve ever been on.

What’s your favorite attraction inside EPCOT?