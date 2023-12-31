Disney Co-Stars Announce Surprise Engagement

After playing two ex-spouses on Raven’s Home (2017-present), Disney stars Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Willson announced they were officially engaged. And they have Disney to thank.

The couple met while filming Raven’s Home for Disney+. Anneliese van der Pol reprised her role as Chelsea Daniels from That’s So Raven (2003-2007), now named Chelsea Grayson, alongside Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter. Johnno Wilson played Grayson’s ex-husband, Garrett Grayson. Now, the fictional exes are a Disney match made in heaven.

In a post on Instagram, Wilson showed photos of the proposal and thanked Disney for making the relationship possible. “Thank you, Disney, for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real-life fiancé.” The Disney Instagram account quickly replied, “A true example of happily ever after. Wishing you both the most magical life together.”

While one fan asked Disney, “Can you introduce me to mine, please,” numerous other fans and celebrities gave their congratulations, including Lauren Lapkus, Disney Legend Jodi Benson, and fellow Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano, who excitedly replied with, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!”

Anneliese van der Pol is Literally Disney Royalty

While Anneliese van der Pol is most recognized for her years on the Disney Channel, the exceptionally talented actor and singer has a long history with Disney, particularly on the stage. In 2007, van der Pol made her Broadway debut as Belle in the Tony-winning production of Beauty and the Beast (1994-2007). She was the last person to play the iconic role before it closed.

Van der Pol would go on to be one of the featured performers in the Disney Princess: The Concert series, going viral for her rendition of “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled (2010) and making an excellent argument for her to take on the role of Mother Gothel should the film receive a Broadway adaptation (Author’s note: it should).

While still performing with Disney Princess: The Concert alongside fellow former Disney Princesses like Benson, Susan Egan, and Syndee Winters, Anneliese van der Pol is also the co-host of the Big Name B*tches podcast alongside Christy Carlson Romano, who was also a Disney Channel star on the classic show Even Stevens (2000-2003).

Which television couple do you wish was real? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!