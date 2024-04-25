Fan-Favorite Spot Closes Forever at Universal Studios Orlando

A longtime location will soon be closing at Universal Studios.

An infamous location found at Universal Orlando has been confirmed to close permanently, following a long list of other closures at the theme park. Over the last few months, several rides and attractions have shut down at Universal Orlando, with popular experiences like Pteranodon Flyers closing indefinitely.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme parks, one water park, and a shopping and dining district known as Universal CityWalk. All of these locations work together to form one of the country’s most popular theme park destinations in the world.

At Universal Studios Florida, guests will find iconic rides and attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. Universal’s Islands of Adventure is home to several incredible experiences as well, like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Universal CityWalk is the go-to place for guests wanting to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the two theme parks. From fast food to fine dining, guests will find dozens of world-famous eateries here, like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, Fat Tuesday, Panda Express, Moe’s, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, and, of course, Starbucks.

However, one of the most popular locations will soon be closing at Universal CityWalk.

According to new reports, Cinnabon will be closing permanently at Universal CityWalk this month. Cinnabon’s final day of operation will be April 28, 2024, marking the end of an era for the incredibly popular and beloved snack location.

A Universal Studios spokesperson stated more experiences are “on the way,” but details regarding what will replace Cinnabon remain under wraps at this time. Cinnabon’s closure follows the permanent closure of Quiet Flight Surf Shop, another longtime location, earlier in 2024.

These changes come at an incredibly interesting and exciting time in Universal Studios theme park history, with Epic Universe on the horizon at the Orlando Resort. This massive theme park is one of the largest undertakings seen by Universal, with the new park acting as Universal Orlando’s third gate.

Epic Universe will be home to dozens of new rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, shops, and experiences and will feature some of the world’s most popular brands and franchises like Super Mario, Nintendo, and Harry Potter.

Although an official opening date has not yet been revealed, Epic Universe is expected to open sometime next summer.

Will you miss Cinnabon? Where’s your favorite spot to grab a bite at Universal Orlando?