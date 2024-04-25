Disney Abandons Unpopular Attraction as It Continues To Demolish Theme Park

Disney has scrapped an early opening for one of its most hated attractions.

The thing about diehard Disney theme park fans is that when they love something, they love it. When they don’t… Let’s just say that there’s not much room for mild dislike or ambivalence in this fandom.

Over the past few years, some of Disney’s most unpopular additions or changes have been widely lambasted online. This includes a planter in EPCOT’s new World Celebration Gardens that looks concerningly like female genitalia (we wish we were kidding), hotel room refreshes comparable to a hospital, and the video game-esque experience that is Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Looking further afield, one of the most criticized additions in recent years is Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

Previously Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, the refurbished indoor roller coaster opened with the rest of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris in 2022.

“Board one of the hypersonic vehicles and blast off into space to divert the missiles so Iron Man and Captain Marvel can avert the danger,” Disney says in the ride’s official description. “Good luck recruits… Earth is counting on you!”

What should’ve been a high-speed, heart-racing adventure, however, soon proved to be a disappointment as parkgoers claimed the attraction was “rough,” “disappointing,” and “painful” and lacked the usual immersive details that come with a Disney theme park attraction.

While there were rumors that Disney would close the ride for a thorough refurbishment to bring it up to the usual Disney standard, nothing major has been introduced yet, leading some to theorize that it had given up on the ride completely.

Disney’s latest move suggests that this may, in fact, be the case. According to DLP Report, as of this week, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is no longer available for Disneyland Paris hotel guests during Extra Magic Time and will instead open later than the rest of Avengers Campus.

If that was on your list, note that Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is no longer included in Extra Magic Time

If that was on your list, note that Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is no longer included in Extra Magic Time pic.twitter.com/ftgOakrsrP — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 25, 2024

Considering it was meant to be the land’s “E-Ticket” attraction, this doesn’t do much to disprove a lack of confidence in Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. While new Disney attractions typically boast multi-hour wait times for months – if not years – after they first open, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force has an average wait time of 24 minutes. On visits in October and December 2023, this writer waited for a maximum of 15 minutes.

The odds of Disney actually introducing a replacement for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, however, seem pretty slim – especially right now.

Walt Disney Studios Park is in the middle of a multi-year refurbishment right now, which involves demolishing an entire land and overhauling over 90% of the park.

By the time the work is complete, Walt Disney Studios Park will have its own version of World of Frozen, an as-yet-unannounced additional new land, a Tangled (2010) attraction, a lake, a new restaurant, and – most importantly – a new name. As Disney announced earlier this month, the park will soon be known as Disney Adventure World.

Have you ever been on Avengers Assemble: Flight Force? Share your review of the attraction with Inside the Magic in the comments!