Disney Officially Removes Unpopular Feature From Ride Permanently

Disney is officially done with an unpopular part of its theme parks.

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Over the last several decades, The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney Imagineering have worked together to create and develop some of the world’s most popular and advanced theme park attractions. Rides like Avatar Flight of Passage and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are considered modern-day classics and really prove just how dedicated Disney is to providing immersive, story-focused experiences for its millions of guests.

3D is one of the more prominent technologies seen inside Disney rides, with several attractions requiring guests to wear 3D glasses. Rides, both new and old, use 3D technology, like Star Tours, Muppet*Vision 3D, and even the previously mentioned Avatar – Flight of Passage.

However, in 2024, it seems theme parks are starting to ditch 3D, with Disney announcing that one attraction will soon abandon the technology entirely.

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A new report reveals that Disney is removing 3D from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, also known as Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, at the Disneyland Paris Resort. This ride opened in Disneyland Paris in 2014, marking Disney’s eventual shift toward high-tech dark rides like this one.

In the decade since, guests have seen Disney utilize impressive trackless technology in multiple attractions, like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, rides present at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida. However, it seems Disney wants to leave 3D technology behind.

According to reports, Ratatouille: l’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy will remove all 3D effects on April 26, 2024.

⚠️News : Ratatouille : l’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy passe en 2D Suite au tests des derniers mois, l’attraction sera proposée avec de nouveaux réglages, qui ne nécessitent pas l’utilisation des lunettes 3D. Celles-ci ne seront donc plus distribuées à partir du 26 avril ! pic.twitter.com/olkKMKLYel — Quentin (@BacklotProd) April 23, 2024

Disneyland Paris began testing the ride without 3D earlier this year, collecting feedback from guests about the overall experience. Guests were mostly positive, with 3D reportedly set to be removed from the attraction entirely. A second version of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure exists in EPCOT, first opening in 2021.

It’s possible that guests will start to see 2D tests of this attraction in the near future. Other theme parks are following suit, with Universal Studios also testing the removal of 3D from its attractions. At the start of 2024, reports swirled regarding Skull Island: Reign of Kong, a 3D simulator at the Universal Orlando Resort.

The attraction operated with 3D effects for years, requiring guests to wear glasses. However, Universal began testing the ride without 3D for a limited time.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to several 3D shows and presentations, like Muppet*Vision 3D and Mickey’s PhilharMagic, which require guests to wear 3D glasses. With this new shift toward regular 2D effects, guests may start to see more attractions drop 3D technology.

It’s Tough to be a Bug at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which also requires guests to wear 3D glasses, is set to be replaced by a new show based on Zootopia (2016). It’s possible this retheme will also include the removal of 3D technology from the experience entirely.

Do you enjoy 3D rides at theme parks?