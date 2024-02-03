“Representation at Its Best,” Guest Praise Latest Disney Change

Disneyland Resort’s Lunar New Year celebrations are in full swing, with limited-time food items, entertainment offerings, and character meet & greets. For the first time, guests can meet Mei and Ming Lee from Pixar’s Turning Red (2022) alongside Mushu from Mulan (1998), Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), and Goofy, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse in a Lunar New Year outfits. Celebrations take place in Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure and pay tribute to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese cultures.

Cathy Nguyen (@yeeitscathy) visited Disneyland Resort last week and shared this video of the Vietnamese band New Tradition on stage for the Lunar New Year: “Never thought I’d ever hear Vietnamese music playing at Disney… Let alone a live Vietnamese band!”

“So awesome seeing bits of our Vietnamese culture, food & music being featured & showcased at Disney!” she added.

The video garnered thousands of likes and views. Commenters celebrated increased diversity and representation at the Disney theme parks.

“What a time to be alive!” @nuocmam888 wrote.

“My daughter totally loved it and started to dance!!” said @theellieeffect. “Representation at its best and a local band too.”

“I love this Viet representation!” @jenneralized agreed.

Other Lunar New Year entertainment offerings at Disney California Adventure Park include Mushu’s Lunar New Year Procession, “Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration,” Vocal Seoul, Melody of China, Luna Lee, and the Lunar New Year Wishing Wall. Guests of all ages are invited to add a “special message of hope, health and happiness for the upcoming year.” A sip-and-savor pass is available for guests hoping to eat their way around the Southern California Disney park.

