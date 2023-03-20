Asian-American Woman Pens Six Page Letter Asking Disney World to Correct Mulan Portrayal

Guests of all ages delight in meeting their favorite characters at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. From Mickey Mouse to Sleeping Beauty, talented Disney character performers appear to step out of the screen and into the Disney Parks, ready to invite Guests on an adventure!

Over the years, Disney Parks have adjusted representations of popular characters after Guest complaints. When fans spoke out about characters of color being portrayed by white actresses, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Guests began to see a visible improvement. Disney Princess costumes have also changed throughout the years to prevent sexual harassment, such as Jasmine’s and Ariel’s.

Now, one Asian-American woman aims to impact how Mulan is portrayed at Walt Disney World. The anonymous fan penned a six-page letter to The Walt Disney Company, which she shared on social media.

The Guest started by sharing her magical Disney Park memories. “The experience of meeting and interacting with our beloved characters from the screen truly delivers a magical feeling unlike any other,” she wrote. “As an Asian-American woman, I felt the same way when thinking about meeting one of the few Asian role models I had while growing up: Mulan.”

Unfortunately, the Guest was disappointed the first time she met Mulan. “When I look at the new costume, if I were asked who this character was, I don’t know if I could immediately recognize her,” she said, citing her hairstyle and dress. She shared three photos of dresses from Mulan (1998), arguing that the Disney Parks’ Mulan costume draws from all three but doesn’t accurately represent them.

“We don’t see this with any of the other Princess costumes at Disney,” she wrote.

Lastly, the Guest discussed Mulan’s makeup. She pointed out that Mulan’s makeup is from the matchmaker scene, a point in the film when the Disney Princess felt outcasted.

“When she wipes the makeup off revealing her true self, it is one of the most iconic scenes from the movie. At the end of the movie when she has grown confident and comfortable in who she is, she is wearing a more natural look,” the Guest recalled. “To me, Mulan wearing the matchmaker makeup in the parks betrays the growth and development she goes through in the movie and diminishes her to only being a princess rather than the warrior she is.”

“Please, Disney, change Mulan’s look in the parks,” she concluded. “Have her looks reflect, respect, and honor who she was and who she continues to be.”

“Clever Mulan disguises herself as a male soldier named ‘Ping’ to bravely take her father’s place in the Imperial Army,” reads the official Disney film description. “Helped by her outrageously funny guardian dragon Mushu and a lucky cricket named Cri-Kee, Mulan fights for the respect of her fellow warriors and their courageous Captain Shang, for her family’s honor, and for the fate of all of China.”

This classic animated musical adventure also inspired a sequel, Mulan 2 (2005), and a 2020 live-actin film directed by Niki Caro.

