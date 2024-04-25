Universal Orlando Confirms Major Shut Downs, 7 Rides Included

As the vibrant pulse of Universal Orlando Resort continues to beat, a wave of anticipation and excitement greets visitors as they step into the realm of unparalleled entertainment.

However, seasoned park-goers and eager newcomers alike are in for a shift as several beloved attractions undergo temporary closures throughout 2024. While perhaps initially met with a tinge of disappointment, these closures are emblematic of Universal’s commitment to innovation, enhancement, and the continual evolution of the theme park experience.

From the whimsical escapades of E.T. Adventure to the adrenaline-fueled thrills of Revenge of the Mummy, Universal Orlando Resort offers an eclectic array of attractions that cater to every taste and preference. Yet, it is during these periods of closure that the park truly comes alive with the promise of something new on the horizon.

Kicking off the series of closures is the endearing journey through the cosmos with E.T. himself in E.T. Adventure. From May 6 to May 15, 2024, guests will bid farewell, albeit temporarily, to this classic attraction. But fear not, for it is merely a brief intermission before the adventure resumes with renewed vigor and wonder.

Following closely behind is the pulse-pounding excitement of Revenge of the Mummy. From June 17 to June 22, 2024, thrill-seekers will have to wait patiently as the Mummy’s curse undergoes maintenance. Prepare to embark once again on this exhilarating journey into the heart of ancient Egypt, where danger lurks at every turn.

Meanwhile, from August 19 to November 3, 2024, the high-octane world of Fast & Furious: Supercharged will experience a temporary hiatus. Fans of the adrenaline-fueled franchise can anticipate the return of Dom, Letty, and the rest of the Fast family as they gear up for another round of pulse-pounding action. There have been rumors that this attraction could close permanently, but these haven’t been confirmed by Universal Studios Orlando at this time.

In the realm of extraterrestrial encounters, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack will be undergoing maintenance from November 4 to December 10, 2024. Agents-in-training will have to stand down temporarily as the Men in Black work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the universe from alien threats.

But it’s not just the thrill rides that are undergoing transformations. From April 27 to May 24, 2024, the whimsical journey through Dr. Seuss’s imagination in One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish will be temporarily interrupted. Guests, young and old, will have to exercise patience as they eagerly await the return of this colorful aquatic adventure.

For those seeking a drenching splash of fun, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls will face an extended closure from October 1, 2024, to January 2, 2025. As the temperatures cool and the holiday season approaches, thrill-seekers will have to wait for the refreshing rush of water to return to this log flume attraction.

Finally, soaring through the prehistoric skies on Pteranodon Flyers is also currently experiencing a hiatus, although specific dates have not yet been announced. The attraction closed down unexpectedly last week and has no signs of reopening, at least in the immediate future.

While the temporary closures may elicit a sigh of disappointment from some visitors, they also herald the promise of exciting new developments and enhancements to come. Universal Orlando Resort has a long-standing tradition of pushing the boundaries of imagination and innovation, and these closures are a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences.

During these periods of transition, guests are encouraged to explore the myriad of other attractions, shows, and experiences that Universal Orlando has to offer. Whether it’s immersing oneself in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, embarking on a thrilling adventure with beloved characters, or simply soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the parks, there is always something new and exciting to discover.

