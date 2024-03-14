Confirmed: Universal Orlando Shutting Down Beloved Ride

Updates have been given about a scheduled closure coming to Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Studios Orlando— home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park– has been in the headlines quite a bit recently, mostly because of the major new attractions coming to the theme park destination. Epic Universe is just a year away from opening, and there is a brand-new land slated to take over Universal Studios Florida in just a matter of months.

However, that doesn’t mean that construction and maintenance just stop at other attractions.

Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed that One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish will shut down beginning April 27, 2024, running through May 24, 2024. Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges is currently closed for scheduled maintenance and is set to make a return on March 15, 2024.

While this beloved Seuss Landing ride being closed for nearly a month may seem insignificant, it actually is a very big deal for guests with younger children. One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish is one just four rides at Universal Orlando Resort that does not have a height requirement. The other three are the Caro-Seuss-el (Islands of Adventure), StormForce Acceletron (Islands of Adventure), and Kang & Kodos Twirl ‘n’ Hurl (Universal Studios Florida). In addition, the Hogwarts Express does not have a height requirement for guests who have park-to-park tickets.

This means that during this month-wide closure, there will be one less thing for the little kiddos to do. The shortest riding attraction height requirement in Universal is E.T. Adventure, which stands at 34 inches. Even in Seuss Landing, guests must be at least 36 inches to ride Cat in the Hat and The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride.

While there are not many rides for children under 34 inches to enjoy at Universal, there are some playgrounds at Islands of Adventure, including Camp Jurassic, that are available. In addition, there are multiple shows– including The Bourne Stuntacular, Horror Makeup Show, and Animal Actors on Location!– that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

When DreamWorks Land opens later this year, there will be numerous experiences for young visitors to enjoy. At this time, though, we haven’t been given any more details on when it might open, other than in “the summer.”

As far as other construction projects are concerned at Universal, the biggest one is, of course, Epic Universe. The new theme park will be home to Classic Monsters, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How To Train Your Dragon, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Outside of Epic Universe, we are still waiting to hear word on what will come of Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure after the attraction closed down permanently.

