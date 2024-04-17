Will Smith Gone: Beloved ‘Men In Black’ Attraction Closes Doors at Universal After 22 Years

MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack is set to close, and this is everything you need to know before you get neuralyzed and forget that this ride even exists.

MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack is a popular theme park ride based on the Men in Black film franchise. It can be found at Universal Studios Florida in the United States and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, but today, we will be discussing the Universal Orlando location.

The ride is based on the Men in Black movies, which depict a secret organization that monitors and polices extraterrestrial activity on Earth. The storyline of the ride places guests in the role of new recruits to the Men in Black agency. As recruits, guests are tasked with defending New York City from an alien invasion. They board special vehicles equipped with laser guns and embark on a mission to neutralize the alien threat while earning points by shooting at targets throughout the ride.

The ride features animatronic aliens, special effects, and immersive sets designed to recreate the world of the Men in Black films. It provides an interactive and thrilling experience for guests as they compete to achieve the highest score by defeating aliens and saving the city.

At the Training Vehicle Boarding Station, participants form teams of six and undergo challenges to test their alien zapping skills, agility, and street smarts. Equipped with S4 Alienators, they navigate through scenarios, including a New York City alien invasion. Encountering various alien threats, including disguised ones, participants must stay alert and outmaneuver other trainees. Success determines their status as Galaxy Defenders, Cosmically Average, or Bug Bait, with the fate of the galaxy at stake.

The ride does not feature any of the characters from the films, such as Will Smith, who portrays Agent J (James Darrell Edwards III), a former NYPD officer recruited by the Men in Black organization or Tommy Lee Jones, who portrays Agent K (Kevin Brown), a seasoned veteran of the Men in Black organization who serves as Agent J’s mentor and partner. Still, it immerses guests in the world of Men in Black with its unique storyline and gameplay mechanics.

Now, Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed that Men in Black: Alien Attack will be undergoing a lengthy refurbishment.

The attraction will be closed for maintenance from November 4, 2024, through to December 10, 2024. At the moment, it has not been stated if there will be any major changes to the ride, but with just one month of closures, while that is a long period of time, it is not long enough to make dramatic cosmetic changes.

Refurbishments on Universal Orlando Resort attractions, as well as attractions at Walt Disney World, are very common and happen often. With the theme parks being open 365 days a year, guests should expect to see their favorite rides shut down from time to time. All attractions eventually need maintenance work that will take longer than from a park close to the park open the next morning to ensure that everything is running smoothly and safely.

The ride’s last closure and update took place in 2023.

Of course, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack is not the only Universal ride set to close. It was also just announced that Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls at Islands of Adventure will shut down for refurbishment from October 1, 2024, until January 2, 2025.

Universal Orlando has announced a temporary closure for Fast & Furious: Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida. The attraction will be inaccessible from August 19, 2024, until November 3, 2024. This closure coincides with the attraction’s queue areas being utilized as a venue for Halloween Horror Nights. Additionally, it is anticipated that general maintenance will be conducted during this period of closure.

Additionally, Poseidon’s Fury is closed at Islands of Adventure indefinitely, as is Quiet Flight surf shop on CityWalk.

Is there a Universal attraction that you think needs a little TLC?