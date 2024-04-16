Universal Studios Location Closes Permanently After 25 Years

A popular location has closed at Universal Studios after 25 years.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to a lot of great experiences, not only in terms of rides and attractions but also in terms of fun activities, live shows, and, of course, great dining options. The resort features two main theme parks for guests to enjoy: Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. These parks offer guests a dazzling array of rides and attractions to enjoy, ranging from thrilling roller coasters like The Incredible Hulk to classic dark rides like E.T. Adventure.

However, there are more experiences to be had at Universal Orlando than simply riding theme park rides. Guests looking for a place to cool off can head over to Volcano Bay, an incredible water park destination filled to the brim with fun water slides and incredible theming. Guests looking to shop and enjoy some nightlife activities will find all of that and more at Universal CityWalk, a district dedicated to shopping, dining, and live entertainment.

Unfortunately, one location at the Universal Orlando Resort has closed after a quarter of a century.

Quiet Flight Surf Shop has closed after 25 years of service at the Universal Orlando Resort. The storefront specialized in equipment for skateboarding and surfing, as well as beach items and gear. This store could be found at Universal CityWalk, right next to the Universal Cinemark movie theater. April 15, 2024 marked the storefront’s final day of operation.

Twitter user @insideuniversal shared a few images of the store on its last day of operation. A sign was placed on the door, reading, “After 25 years of an amazing journey, Quiet Flight Surf Shop is now closed. Thank you to everyone for the support.”

Quiet Flight is now officially closed in CityWalk Orlando. A sign on the door thanks guests for the last 25 years.

Quiet Flight is now officially closed in CityWalk Orlando. A sign on the door thanks guests for the last 25 years. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/66XcycJuKX — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) April 15, 2024

This is far from the first store to permanently close at the Universal Orlando Resort, and it will certainly not be the last. Much like Downtown Disney at Disneyland and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, Universal CityWalk acts as a revolving door for businesses and local companies. Guests will see a lot of turnover in these locations, with Quiet Flight Surf Shop’s tenure coming to an end.

This storefront is just a small part of the massive changes happening at Universal Orlando, with the resort set to expand in a major way next year. Announced back in 2019, Epic Universe is poised to be one of the biggest moments in theme park history, with work starting to enter the homestretch at Universal Orlando. This massive new theme park will stand alongside Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, featuring dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Epic Universe will feature some of the world’s most famous and popular brands, like DreamWorks, Super Mario, and Harry Potter, as well as an entire land based on the beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Epic Universe is expected to officially open in the summer of 2025, which will undoubtedly mean tougher competition for The Walt Disney World Resort, which sits just a few miles away.

Are you excited about Epic Universe?