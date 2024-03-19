Treasured Orlando Thrill Coaster Hits Expiration Date, Universal Shares Next Steps

Are you visiting Universal Orlando Resort in June? If you are, be aware of upcoming closures coming to the theme parks, including one that was just added to the refurbishment list.

Refurbishments take place at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure year-round, and while sometimes they are short, they can also be quite lengthy. The most recent addition to the refurbishment list comes from Revenge of the Mummy. Revenge of the Mummy will close from June 17 to June 22, and is expected to reopen on the 23.

Revenge of the Mummy is an exhilarating indoor roller coaster attraction located at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. Based on the popular Mummy film franchise starring Brendan Fraser, the ride takes guests on a thrilling journey through ancient Egyptian tombs filled with curses, traps, and supernatural surprises.

Riders board mine cart-style vehicles and are taken on a high-speed adventure through darkened corridors, encountering animatronic mummies, special effects, and sudden drops along the way. The ride features a combination of physical sets, terrifying animatronics, and projection mapping (we hope you don’t have a fear of bugs) to create an immersive experience that plunges guests into the heart of the action.

With such a short closure, it seems likely that the changes in the attraction will be mechanical and not cosmetic.

Last year, Revenge of the Mummy reopened after an entire year of closure. Before undergoing refurbishment, Revenge of the Mummy had treated over 100 million riders to its thrilling experience. This renovation involved installing a new track and enhancing several ride effects, which is another reason why one might assume that this upcoming closure will not make any major changes to the attraction.

Over the past few days, Universal has confirmed many closures when it comes to its theme park attractions.

Just today, we confirmed that E.T. Adventure will be closed down from May 6 – May 15, 2024.

If we take a walk over to Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando has announced that One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish will undergo an extended closure from April 27 to May 24, 2024.

Additionally, The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, situated in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will remain closed indefinitely. Poseidon’s Fury has also been permanently shut down for months now, without any idea as to what will take its place. Recently, we saw Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show reopen after its initial closure.

While Volcano Bay does not have any water ride closures, the park is still occasionally closing from time to time due to cold weather; for example, tomorrow March 19, the park will be closed. These closures are typically announced the day before.

Soon, Universal will also be opening its third theme park, Epic Universe. The park will have a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter section themed to the Ministry of Magic. It will also have the world’s largest Super Nintendo World, a How to Train Your Dragon section, as well a Dark Universe land themed to the original Universal Monsters. The center of the park will have a celestial theming, with state-of-the-art attractions, water displays, shopping, and dining.

Do you think there are any other rides at Universal Orlando Resort that need a refurbishment?