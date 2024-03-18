Universal Orlando Confirms E.T. Ride Closure

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the scheduled temporary closure of perhaps its most iconic attraction.

E.T. Adventure will be closed down from May 6 – May 15, 2024, but it’s not the only attraction that Universal Studios Orlando guests should be aware of in terms of closures.

Located at Universal Studios Florida, the E.T. Adventure has become one of the most iconic attractions of all time. The beloved ride is one of just two opening-day attractions left, with the other being Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show. Seeing millions of guests, it should come as no surprise that standard maintenance can unfold on even the most popular attractions and that’s exactly what’s happening here.

The E.T. Adventure at Universal Orlando is a timeless classic that continues to captivate visitors with its enchanting journey through the whimsical world of Steven Spielberg’s iconic film. Since its debut in 1990, this attraction has remained a beloved favorite, offering guests the chance to soar across the stars alongside everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial friend. As visitors queue up for their adventure, they are immersed in the charming ambiance of the Green Planet, where E.T. hails from, with lush foliage and enchanting music setting the stage for the magical experience that awaits them.

Once aboard their bicycles, guests embark on an unforgettable voyage through the cosmos, guided by E.T. himself as they evade government agents and navigate through stunning celestial landscapes. The ride’s innovative use of practical effects and animatronics creates a sense of wonder and nostalgia, transporting riders into the heart of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982). As they journey through the stars, visitors are reminded of the film’s timeless themes of friendship, adventure, and the power of empathy, making it an experience that resonates with guests of all ages.

Universal Orlando Resort has more closures planned

Though there has been an emphasis on the opening of Epic Universe— which is just a year away– Universal Orlando Resort is also in the midst of doing planned maintenance on several beloved attractions, which you should be aware of if you’re heading to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, or Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park in the near future.

First, joining E.T. Adventure is Revenge of the Mummy, which will close down in June.

The popular dark coaster at Universal Studios Florida will be closed from June 17-22, 2024.

Next door at Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando has confirmed that One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish will be closed for an extended period of time, April 27-May 24, 2024. In addition, The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, remain closed indefinitely. Poseidon’s Fury is closed down permanently.

There are no closures currently scheduled for Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park, but you should be aware that the park is subject to weather and will close if temperatures drop below an acceptable level, or if inclement weather is in the area.

Finally, Universal CityWalk closed down the Universal Legacy Store to make way for new experiences. At this time, no information has been given on what will replace it, but rumors say that it will turned into an Epic Universe Preview Center.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest closures and updates at Universal Orlando Resort.