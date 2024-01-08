Universal Orlando Announces Closure for Original Attraction

A lot has changed since Universal Studios Florida first opened, but a couple of attractions have remained mainstays at Universal Orlando even years later.

The most notable original attraction at Universal Orlando Resort is E.T. Adventure. This attraction takes visitors on an exciting journey through the whimsical world of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Guests board bicycles equipped with baskets and fly with E.T. on a mission to save his home planet, the Green Planet. Along the way, riders encounter various alien creatures and beautiful landscapes, all brought to life with impressive animatronics and special effects.

While E.T. Adventure is the most popular of the two original theme park attractions left inside all of Universal Studios Orlando, the other is just as iconic: Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show.

According to an announcement from Universal, the popular entertainment show will be closed for three days later this month. From January 16 through January 18, Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show will be closed temporarily. The exact reason for this closure has not been announced, and Universal hasn’t given any more information on potential changes that could be coming to the show.

However, it should be noted that with only a three-day closure, we should expect that the entertainment offering will largely remain the same.

If you’ve never visited the Horror Makeup Show, you should absolutely make sure that it is part of your next trip to Universal Orlando. The show is a comedy that gives guests a look behind the scenes at how some of Universal’s most iconic movies and monsters are made. Hosted by two lively and humorous hosts, the show combines elements of comedy with the fascinating world of movie makeup.

For fans of horror movies or anyone interested in the magic that happens behind the camera, Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show is a can’t-skip attraction for fans visiting the theme park.

More announced closures at Universal Orlando Resort

In addition to the Horror Makeup Show at Universal Studios Florida closing in January, Universal’s Islands of Adventure has also announced a couple of scheduled closures for this year. Jurassic Park River Adventure will be closed from January 8 through February 1, 2024.

There have been numerous rumors over the years that the attraction could be updated and refreshed with a Jurassic World theming similar to the one in Universal Studios Hollywood, but this is unlikely to happen this time.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will also be closed from February 2 through March 15, 2024.

What do you think of this Universal Orlando closure? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!