Disney World Guest Goes Over Backwards on Scooter, Cracks Head Open

Accidents happen, even in The Most Magical Place on Earth. While many incidents go unreported, the Central Florida Disney Park is no stranger to personal injury lawsuits, such as one from a Guest who broke their ankle boarding Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom in 2019.

Recently, a Guest was injured after tipping over in her electric conveyance vehicle (ECV) while backing out of a Monorail car. Reddit user u/Crafty_E witnessed the accident and shared what they saw.

“I saw a woman backing out of the monorail on a scooter but she had a bunch of bags hanging [off] the back of the seat so it was really back heavy,” the Guest recalled. “She went over backwards and cracked her head open pretty bad.”

There is no record of a lawsuit due to this incident. It likely resulted from improper storage of bags on the ECV – Guests should only stow baggage in the allocated basket on the front of scooters to avoid similar mishaps.

ECVs help Guests with mobility issues navigate the Disney Parks but should be driven cautiously. Avoidable accidents frequently occur when drivers go too fast, or pedestrians carelessly step in front of the moving scooters. Never let children drive ECVs.

If you witness an accident or injury during a Walt Disney World Resort visit, please stay calm and find the nearest Disney Cast Member. The Central Florida Disney Park has teams ready to be dispatched for emergencies.

Have you ever witnessed a Walt Disney World accident? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.