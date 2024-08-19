Blockade of Disney World Begins, Rage Against Company Grows

Controversy is stirring at Walt Disney World Resort as rage against the company reaches a fever pitch.

Walt Disney World, a place where imagination and nostalgia come to life, has always been seen as a living tribute to Walt Disney’s legacy.

However, recent announcements at the 2024 D23 Expo have left many fans questioning whether the Disney World park is moving away from its original vision. While the introduction of new attractions and expansions is always exciting, the closure of classic, beloved attractions to make way for these new developments has sparked a wave of concern among Disney enthusiasts.

Major Changes Coming to Walt Disney World

At the 2024 D23 Expo, Disney revealed an array of new attractions and expansions across its various parks, particularly at Walt Disney World. These announcements, while thrilling, have also stirred unease, especially among fans who have a deep connection to the park’s history and the attractions that have been part of it since its inception.

Magic Kingdom is set to undergo one of the most significant transformations in its history. The most notable addition is the introduction of a new Disney Villains land, which will feature two major attractions, along with themed shopping and dining areas.

This new land is designed to bring Disney’s most iconic villains to life in a way that has never been seen before at the park. It represents one of the largest expansions in Magic Kingdom’s history and is sure to draw in large crowds.

Another exciting addition is the Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade, which is set to debut in the summer of 2025. This parade promises to be a stunning blend of classic Disney magic and cutting-edge technology, offering a nighttime spectacle that is sure to become a fan favorite.

However, one of the most controversial announcements was the plan to introduce a Cars-themed land in Frontierland. While this new land, featuring two attractions, is expected to be popular, it comes at a steep price—the closure of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, two attractions that have been part of Magic Kingdom since it opened.

These closures have sparked outrage among Disney purists who feel that the park is moving away from its roots.

If that weren’t enough, there has been much debate over Disney’s changes to Peter Pan’s Flight in Fantasyland, which recently updated a controversial scene in the Disney park attraction.

Of course, it doesn’t stop there.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will also see significant changes, including the introduction of Pueblo Esperanza, a new land inspired by the Tropical Americas.

This area will open in phases through 2027 and will feature attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Additionally, a new Zootopia attraction titled “Zootopia Better Zoogether” is set to open in the Tree of Life Theater in the winter of 2025, replacing the current show. These changes are part of Disney’s effort to keep the park fresh and relevant, but they also mark a shift away from some of the park’s original themes.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the introduction of a Monsters, Inc. land has been announced. This new area will feature Disney’s first-ever suspended roller coaster, offering a thrilling new experience for guests. Additionally, a new Mandalorian and Grogu adventure will be added to the Smuggler’s Run attraction, expanding the Star Wars presence in the park and adding even more appeal for fans of the franchise.

EPCOT will continue its transformation with the addition of a new Spaceship Earth lounge, set to open in 2025. This new lounge will offer a unique, immersive experience, further enhancing the futuristic atmosphere that EPCOT is known for.

The Closure of Classic Disney World Attractions

While these new additions are undoubtedly exciting, they come with the bitter reality of losing some of the classic experiences that have defined Walt Disney World for decades. As we mentioned above, the closure of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, in particular, has sparked outrage among Disney purists.

These attractions were directly inspired by Walt Disney’s own love for American history and his desire to create spaces that allowed guests to step back in time and explore the frontier.

Their removal to make way for a Cars-themed land is seen by many as a move away from the traditional, nostalgic experiences that have been a hallmark of Magic Kingdom.

The Liberty Square Riverboat is also facing permanent closure. Although it is temporarily closing for maintenance this month, rumors suggest that it may be permanently shut down in early 2025 to make way for the new Cars land. This riverboat, like Rivers of America, was designed to evoke the spirit of exploration and adventure that Walt Disney cherished.

Its potential closure further underscores the shift away from the traditional, nostalgic experiences that have been a hallmark of Disney parks.

The Petition to “Stop Disney from Removing Iconic Lands from Walt Disney World”

In response to these changes, a petition has been launched on Change.org titled “Stop Disney from Removing Iconic Lands from Walt Disney World.” The petition, which has quickly gained traction, reflects the concerns of many lifelong Disney fans who feel that the park is losing its connection to its original creator, Walt Disney.

The petition’s creator, a devoted Disney fan, explained their deep connection to the park and their dismay at the recent changes. The petition reads:

“As a devoted lifelong Disney fan and visitor to the Walt Disney World theme park, the recent news about the proposed removal of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island strikes a painful chord. These areas are more than just attractions to me. They embody the sense of wonderment and magic that Walt Disney himself envisioned when he brought his parks to life. My personal connection to Disney World is powerful. I have traveled a thousand miles on countless occasions to immerse myself in the park, even choosing it as the backdrop for my wedding. I’ve also experienced Disney’s other theme parks in California and Paris. I’ve been a loyal fan for many years and my devotion to their charm, whimsy, and overall aesthetic has always been one of the main reasons I’ve prioritized Disney over other vacation destinations. But in recent years, several changes have been made that haven’t sat well with me or a great majority of the consumers. Changes such as tearing up the iconic fountain in EPCOT to replace it with plain scenery and planters; bland white high school cafeteria-like buildings with a classic name like “Communicore” slapped on it to give it the Disney Branding; Marriott-style hotel towers springing up around the resort; constant retheming of beloved rides and lands, like the Great Movie Ride and the Streets of America, that have long been favorites of loyal Disney customers like me, meanwhile empty buildings remain across property and undeveloped land surrounds each theme park. Now, Disney Imagineering and executives aim to relinquish even more of these iconic areas, eradicating the Liberty Square Riverboat, removing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, and drastically impacting the ambience of Liberty Square in Magic Kingdom. These changes go beyond just remodeling. They signify a shift towards compromising the original vision to make way for new intellectual properties once again. The land surrounding the park is immense, therefore providing ample space to accommodate new developments without tampering with areas that have long been integral to the Disney World experience. Walt Disney World attracts on average around 58 million visitors annually, highlighting the potent appeal of its currently existing attractions and themed lands. By removing and replacing these much-loved spaces, there’s a risk of alienating many dedicated patrons. Let us preserve the tradition and the timeless charm that Walt Disney worked so fervently to create. Sign this petition to ask Disney Imagineering and executives to reconsider their decision and find a new home for their proposed land, ensuring Walt Disney World remains a place where all generations can enjoy the heritage of Disney’s pioneering imagination.”

This petition underscores a growing concern among Disney fans that the park is moving away from its original vision and becoming more focused on incorporating new intellectual properties at the expense of classic attractions.

The petitioner argues that there is ample space surrounding the park to accommodate new developments without disrupting the existing themed lands that have been a part of Disney World for decades.

If a petition wasn’t enough, a GoFundMe page has also been started with the aim of blocking these changes from coming, which Disney Dining first reported. Of course, the creator of the GoFundMe page does not shy away from his intentions.

“If you are really sad about Rivers Of America and Tom Sawyer Island, prove it with my gofundme. All proceeds goes directly to me and will help your frustrations at the loss of an attraction. The buck stops here (literally)”

Currently, the GoFundMe page has received just $20.00.

Are fans overreacting to Disney World’s changes, or is it justified?

The changes at Walt Disney World are part of a broader trend within the company to update its parks to appeal to a new generation of visitors.

Disney has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the new attractions announced at the D23 Expo are a testament to the company’s commitment to staying relevant in an ever-changing entertainment landscape. However, this trend has also led to the loss of some of the classic elements that have defined Disney parks for generations.

The removal of attractions like Rivers of America and the potential closure of the Liberty Square Riverboat marks the end of an era—one that was rooted in Walt Disney’s personal connection to American history and his love for storytelling through physical spaces.

These attractions were designed to immerse Disney park guests in a world of adventure and exploration, and their removal represents a shift towards a more commercial approach to theme park design.

This shift has not gone unnoticed by Disney fans, many of whom feel that the company is losing sight of its original mission. The petition on Change.org is just one example of the growing discontent among fans who feel that the park is becoming more focused on profit and less on preserving the magic that Walt Disney himself created.

The concerns raised by the petition are not without merit.

Many fans believe that Disney is intentionally removing its elements related to America and the country’s history. That is a valid claim.

Walt Disney World has always been a place where guests can escape into a world of fantasy and imagination, and the classic attractions that are now being removed were a key part of that experience. By replacing these attractions with new intellectual properties, Disney risks alienating a significant portion of its fanbase—those who have grown up with the park and have a deep emotional connection to its classic offerings.

As Disney moves forward with its plans for expansion, it faces the challenge of continuing to introduce new attractions that push the boundaries of what a theme park experience can be, while also ensuring that the elements that made the park special in the first place are preserved.

One approach could be to develop new areas of the park that do not encroach on existing attractions. The land surrounding Walt Disney World is immense, offering ample space for expansion without the need to remove beloved areas of the park. By focusing on developing these areas, Disney could introduce new and exciting experiences without sacrificing the park’s heritage.

Of course, it’s unclear exactly how much land could be developed and what kind of budget it would take to do something of that magnitude.

In the end, Disney will not be able to make everyone happy. The company is giving fans some exciting and fresh attractions, but it is absolutely understandable for those who have grown up going to Magic Kingdom to be upset about classic areas that are rooted in nostalgia being removed.

As Disney moves forward with its plans for Walt Disney World, it is clear that the company faces a delicate balancing act. On one hand, there is a need to innovate and introduce new attractions that will keep the park fresh and appealing to new generations of visitors, especially with Universal Orlando Resort making major strides in innovation with Epic Universe set to open in 2025.

On the other hand, there is a responsibility to preserve Walt Disney’s legacy and the classic attractions that have made the park a beloved destination for millions of people around the world.

The changes announced at the D23 Expo, particularly the closure of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, have sparked a passionate response from the Disney community.

Some are excited, some upset, some nervous, some ready for change, some waiting to see, and others ready to give up on the parks entirely.

No matter where you fall on the spectrum, it won’t change the direction that Walt Disney World Resort is heading.

What are your thoughts on the new direction of Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!