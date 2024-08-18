Official: Disney Will No Longer Be “Walt Disney World”

There are major changes coming to Walt Disney World Resort.

At the recent D23 Expo, Disney made a series of groundbreaking announcements that set the stage for the future of its theme parks, particularly Walt Disney World.

The Expo, held annually, is Disney’s platform for revealing its upcoming projects, and this year, the company showcased a mix of innovative attractions and exciting expansions across its various parks.

However, these new developments have also sparked concern among Disney enthusiasts, particularly with the looming closures of classic attractions that have been part of the parks since their inception, many of which were personally envisioned by Walt Disney himself.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom, the crown jewel of Walt Disney World, is set to undergo significant changes. Perhaps the most talked-about addition is the introduction of a new Villains land, which will feature two major attractions, as well as themed shopping and dining options.

This new land is set to be one of the largest expansions in Magic Kingdom’s history and aims to immerse guests in the darker side of Disney’s storytelling.

Another exciting announcement for Magic Kingdom is the debut of the Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade, scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025. This parade promises to be a spectacular addition, blending the nostalgic charm of classic Disney parades with modern technology and effects to create a dazzling nighttime experience.

Furthermore, a Cars-themed land will be making its way to Frontierland. This expansion, although not identical to the Cars land in Disney California Adventure (DCA), will bring two new attractions to the Disney World park.

While this addition will certainly attract fans of the popular Pixar franchise, it comes at a cost—the closure of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, two attractions that have been integral to the Magic Kingdom experience since the park opened.

In Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the transformation continues with the introduction of Pueblo Esperanza, a new land inspired by the Tropical Americas. Set to open in phases through 2027, this area will include attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones, bringing a mix of adventure and cultural exploration to the park.

Additionally, a new Zootopia attraction titled “Zootopia Better Zoogether” will be replacing the current Tree of Life Theater show. Scheduled to open in the winter of 2025, this attraction promises to be a hit with fans of the animated film.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios also had its share of announcements, including the introduction of a Monsters, Inc. land. This new area will feature the first-ever suspended roller coaster at any Disney park, offering guests a thrilling new way to experience the beloved characters from the film.

Additionally, a new Mandalorian and Grogu adventure will be added to the Smuggler’s Run attraction, bringing even more of the Star Wars universe to life in the park.

Over at EPCOT, the transformation of the park continues with the announcement of a new Spaceship Earth lounge, set to open in 2025. This lounge will provide a unique, immersive experience for guests, further enhancing the futuristic atmosphere of EPCOT.

The Closure of Classic Attractions and Walt Disney’s Legacy

While these new expansions and attractions are undoubtedly exciting, they come with the bittersweet reality of losing some of the classic experiences that have defined Walt Disney World for decades. The closure of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, for example, marks the end of an era.

These attractions were directly inspired by Walt Disney’s own love for American history and his desire to create spaces that allowed guests to step back in time and explore the frontier. Their removal to make way for a Cars-themed land is indicative of a broader trend within Disney—one that increasingly prioritizes new intellectual properties over the original creations that were central to Walt Disney’s vision.

Similarly, the Liberty Square Riverboat will also close permanently. This riverboat, like Rivers of America, was designed to evoke the spirit of exploration and adventure that Walt Disney cherished. Its eventual closure further underscores the shift away from the traditional, nostalgic experiences that have been a hallmark of Disney parks.

I salute Walt’s vision. Frontierland was one of the most beautiful areas at Walt Disney World. Now it will be deeply destroyed by removing the integral water feature,the Rivers of America. All because current managment thinks it’s dead space. #D23Expo #Disney #Frontierland

I salute Walt’s vision. Frontierland was one of the most beautiful areas at Walt Disney World. Now it will be deeply destroyed by removing the integral water feature,the Rivers of America. All because current managment thinks it’s dead space. #D23Expo #Disney #Frontierland pic.twitter.com/GIrEYjCgw1 — Siggy(Gaming/Designing/Movies) (@Tob11tob116) August 12, 2024

Similar transformations have already been taking place. The reimagining of the Country Bear Jamboree into the Country Bear Musical Jamboree and the broader rebranding of Frontierland are just a few examples of how Disney is updating its offerings to appeal to a new generation of visitors.

While these updates are understandable from a business perspective, they also raise questions about the preservation of Walt Disney’s legacy. It’s clear that Disney is attempting to remove the “nostalgic” feel from many areas of Magic Kingdom, which are the cornerstones of what we’ve come to remember about Walt Disney.

His influence on the creation of Magic Kingdom cannot be overstated. Although he never lived to see the Disney park’s completion, his vision and ideas were the driving force behind its design and development.

Magic Kingdom was meant to be a place where guests could experience the magic of Disney’s storytelling in a tangible way, with attractions that reflected his passion for history, adventure, and fantasy. The removal of attractions like Rivers of America and the potential closure of the Liberty Square Riverboat suggest that this original vision is being eroded in favor of more commercially driven projects.

As Disney continues to innovate and expand its parks, it is essential to strike a balance between introducing new, exciting experiences and preserving the classic elements that have made Disney World so special for generations.

The announcements at D23 Expo highlight the company’s commitment to staying relevant and appealing to contemporary audiences, but they also serve as a reminder of the need to honor Walt Disney’s legacy.

As more of Walt Disney’s original creations are replaced or reimagined, it becomes increasingly important for Disney to remember the core principles that guided its founder. Magic Kingdom, in particular, should remain a place where Walt Disney’s influence is still felt—a park that, while evolving, never loses sight of the creativity and imagination that Walt Disney himself embodied.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments happening at Disney World.