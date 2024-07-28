Months of Backlash Didn’t Stop Disney, Show Accused of Racism Officially Airs

Despite over a year of backlash and criticism, Disney has officially aired a divisive show accused of racism.

Since it began broadcasting in 1983, The Disney Channel has aired some of the most iconic animated and live-action shows and movies.

Movies like Hocus Pocus (1993) and High School Musical (2006), and shows like Lizzie McGuire (2001), The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005), and House of Mouse (2005) marked several generations of fans and remain relevant to this day with sequels and remakes.

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23 years ago today, ‘HOUSE OF MOUSE’ premiered.

23 years ago today, ‘HOUSE OF MOUSE’ premiered. pic.twitter.com/nH7qLRsMOo — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) January 13, 2024

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Sadly, with The Walt Disney Company adapting to modern times, many fans have accused Disney of losing its magic and going “woke.”

Several Walt Disney Animation shows have received severe backlash recently due to the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. National news anchors have even accused the company of “pushing woke garbage in our faces.”

Unfortunately, the latest Disney Animation release has reignited a divisive debate that started in 2023.

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The Disney Animation show Oye Primos stirred debate when the opening sequence of the show was released by Disney in 2023, receiving severe backlash on social media from Mexican and Latin American communities and content creators for perpetrating racist stereotypes and misrepresenting the culture.

The intense backlash caused the animated series to be renamed Primos. Natasha Kline, the show’s creator, came forward to defend her project, stating, “The story of Primos is important to me. Because it’s my story.”

And so, Primos went back to the drawing board, with Kline determined to prevent the show from being canceled by Disney.

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The series premiere was delayed several times, making many think Disney canceled it. But in a shocking move following severe changes to the show, Primos has officially premiered on Disney Channel and Disney+, reigniting the debate surrounding the animated series.

Disney Television Animation announced this release through an Instagram post, stating, “The summer of Primos is here. New episodes of Primos are now available on Disney+.” Of course, mixed reactions quickly flooded the post’s comments.

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Some Instagram users applauded the show and commented they had actually enjoyed the first few episodes. “Despite some of its faults, I actually liked it a little bit, I have a lot of cousins too so it sort of resonated with me,” one viewer commented.

However, backlash against the show quickly arose again. User @soysilverfoxx commented, “Is this how we get represented? I can’t believe it.” @luigimagg17 added, “No gracias [no thank you],” and @aab3so0_41 said, “Noooooo that serieeeee nooooo, I thought it was cancelled whyyyy.”

User @aldden_portuguez said “disney being rac*st, what a surprise,” and @svxd1 added, “That show is completely unoriginal and offensive.”

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Some users were enraged to see the new show, while Disney Television Animation has canceled some fan-favorite animated series.

User @solarkeemswife sarcastically commented, “The only thing I like about it is that Cristina is in it can’t believe we lost the owl house for something like this.” @berriavery02 added, “I still can’t believe The Ghost and Molly McGee was cancelled for this ‘representation.'”

However, the show’s background and attempt at representation were not the only things viewers criticized. User @alien_creature626 commented, “It has the potential to be pretty funny, but the main girl is pretty annoying, like her sole personality trait is being quirky.”

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Some of the changes made to Primos include renaming the character Cookita to Lucita, as the original is similar to a vulgar term in several countries in Latin America. The story has also been changed to clarify that Tater, the main character, doesn’t know proper Spanish.

The name of the fictional town in which the animated series takes place was also changed from Terremoto Heights to Hacienda Hills after drawing criticism for referencing the earthquakes common in the region. The new name and setting also aim to clarify that Primos takes place in Los Angeles, not in Mexico.

All 3 versions of Hacienda Hills (Terremoto Heights) #DisneyPrimos #Primos

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The first two episodes of Primos were uploaded to YouTube. The series’ first episode, “Summer of Tater / Summer of Primos,” can be seen below, or you can click here to watch it.

Remember that you have the final word. Have you watched Disney’s Primos? What did you think of the show? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!