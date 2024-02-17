Former Disney Star Nearly Ruined Show Finale With Graphic On-Set Accident

A former Disney Channel star recently revealed a shockingly graphic on-set accident that nearly ruined one series’ of the final episodes.

The Disney Channel has aired some of the most popular shows and movies among 90s and early 2000s kids, like Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004), The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008), Hannah Montana (2006-2011), That’s So Raven (2003-2007), Even Stevens (2000-2003), the High School Musical franchise, and more, launching stars like Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, Cole Sprouse, and Dylan Sprouse into stardom.

Many of these stars have continued to pursue a career in acting, landing roles in major television and movie productions. Such is the case for Cole Sprouse, who will star in the upcoming movie Lisa Frankenstein (2024) along with Marvel actress Kathryn Newton.

Sprouse recently did an interview with Elle for its “Ask Me Anything” series, in which the actor revealed a graphic on-set accident during the recording of the final episodes of Riverdale (2017 – 2023), in which he starred as Jughead alongside Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, and Camila Mendes.

Cole commented that after two takes had been ruined for one of the show’s final episodes, he gave it all in the last take. “So boom! Knock open the door, I hit the floor, I see a dead body, of a milkman, this is Riverdale, and then I scramble backwards against the door frame and on like my elbows and my legs,” Sprouse explained. “Like, I’m leaning back against the door. Like, I’m startled. Oh my God, there’s a dead milkman. They go cut, and I’m like, ‘Damn, I nailed that.’ I look down. I had split my pants.”

“My whole genitals were just hanging right in center frame. I mean, like full on, dude,” he continued. “I look down, I go, ‘Are my b***s out?’ It was one of the funniest events in all seven years of that show, and it happened right towards the end.”

Cole Sprouse started his career as a child actor, starring alongside Adam Sandler in Big Daddy (1999) and appearing in a few Friends (1994 – 2004) episodes. However, his career took off after landing a role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoff The Suite Life on Deck (2008 – 2011) with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse.

While Disney Channel continues its television broadcasts, Disney+ is quickly becoming The Walt Disney Company’s most significant content outlet, with dozens of new series, shorts, movies, specials, documentaries, and so much more being released monthly in its streaming service.

