Disney Backtracks, Launches a Brand-New Disney Channel

Linear TV isn’t as dead as we thought: Disney is relaunching the Disney Channel in one region.

The past few years have been rough for the once-iconic youth-oriented TV network. Since the arrival of Disney+, Disney has closed Disney Channel – as well as other channels, such as Disney Junior and Disney XD – in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, and more.

However, it seems like Disney is having second thoughts about the network’s appeal in one region. It’s just been announced that it will relaunch Disney Channel in Nordic countries.

This follows the closure of the Scandinavian Disney Channel – which was broadcast in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the Faroe Islands – in June 2023.

The new Disney Channel Disney will merge content from both Disney Channel and Disney Junior to create just the one network. This channel will have Disney Junior blocks on mornings and weekends, featuring popular shows such as Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, and the upcoming Disney Junior’s Ariel.

Meanwhile, other slots will feature Disney Channel favorites such as Raven’s Home, Bunk’d (which will air its final season later this year), The Villains of Valley View, and Pretty Freekin Scary.

Hans van Rijn – Country Manager and SVP of The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic – shared a statement on the new channel.

We are proud and happy to be able to offer the strongest program content ever in Disney Channel’s successful Nordic history, which spans more than 20 years. The merger with Disney Junior allows us to create a Disney Channel with the most loved and watched content for our young fans of all ages, based on solid viewership ratings and engagement data.

The new Disney Channel is set to launch in Nordic countries on April 1, 2024 (and no, it’s not an April Fool’s joke), less than a year after Disney Channel Scandinavia closed. While this is currently the only region set to receive a new-and-improved linear Disney network, here’s hoping this is a sign of things to come in the future.

Do you think there’s still a place for the Disney Channel in the age of Disney+? Let us know in the comments!