Disney Finally Cancels Long-Running TV Series, “It’s a Christmas Miracle”

News of a TV show’s cancellation rarely generates joy or celebration, but fans have declared the end of the longest-running live-action Disney Channel series a “Christmas miracle.”

Thanks to the advent of Disney+, Disney Channel runs very differently today than it did even five years ago. The youth-oriented channel has closed in several countries since 2020, including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Italy, and Spain.

But that doesn’t mean it’s done producing new content — at least, not yet. Several new and popular TV shows still air on Disney Channel. Soon, however, there will be one less series among its ranks.

According to Deadline, Bunk’d will end in 2024. The series — which originally launched in 2015 as a spinoff of Jessie — originally followed Emma (Peyton List), Ravi (Karan Brar) and Zuri (Skai Jackson) as they attended Camp Kikiwaka in Maine.

While the trio left the show after season three, it has continued to hit seven seasons and 150 episodes as of 2023. This officially makes it the Disney Channel’s longest-running live-action series.

Bunk’d is set to wrap up with ten new episodes in 2024. It previously aired the first half of its seventh (and now final) season from July to December 2023.

Despite the show’s popularity (its seventh season ranks in the top 10 shows for audiences ages between six and 11 according to Nielsen), not everyone is sad to see Bunk’d end. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate the announcement, with some even dubbing its cancellation a “Christmas miracle.”

“BUNK’D IS ENDING AFTER 7 SEASONS, WE WON!!!!!” celebrated user @cqntralls. “Best late Christmas miracle ever!!!!”

BUNK’D IS ENDING AFTER 7 SEASONS, WE WON!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳 best late christmas miracle ever!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yw7S8HGASH — grant 🦋 (@cqntralls) December 29, 2023

“This is the Disney version of Riverdale fr,” said @WeirdoTableof1, referencing Netflix’s infamously long-running teen drama that wrapped up earlier in 2023.

The general consensus is that of all the Disney Channel shows to have the honor of hitting seven seasons, Bunk’d was one of the least worthy. “Out of all the Disney shows in history this is literally the least deserving one to get 7 seasons,” commiserated @Kkook_Nochu.

“I have one sided beef with this show simply for lasting this long when for sure it wasn’t pulling better numbers than Andi Mack who deserved at least one more season,” said @joondaya.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said: “With a fantastic cast of characters and hilarious and heartful storylines, it’s no wonder Bunk’d has been one of Disney Channel’s longest-running and successful live action series. We’d like to thank our talented cast, creative team and crew for bringing tremendous joy and laughter to kids for seven incredible seasons.”

One of its flagship shows may be ending, but Disney Channel – which quietly celebrated its 40th anniversary in April 2023 – isn’t planning on winding down just yet. Davis and his creative team reportedly plan on launching a new generation of live-action shows, including multiple multi-camera comedies aimed at children under the age of 11.

What Disney Channel show do you think deserved to go on for longer? Let us know in the comments!