If you were on the hunt for your daily dose of nostalgia, you are in look! Do you remember when Disney Channel was at its peak and its shows were an integral part of our childhoods?

The 2000s were a golden era for Disney and, in turn, for many of our households — producing some of the most iconic and beloved shows that still hold a special place in our hearts. In this article, we’ll take a trip down memory lane and explore some of Disney’s best shows from that magical decade.

Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004)

We’ll kick off this journey with the show that made us all feel seen and understood during those awkward teenage years. Lizzie McGuire, played by the talented Hilary Duff, was the embodiment of every teenager’s inner monologue. With her animated alter ego offering hilarious commentary on her daily life, this show captured the essence of teenage struggles, crushes, and friendships.

If you ever found yourself wearing the wrong outfit on Picture Day or daydreaming about your crush, you could relate to Lizzie. The show’s memorable catchphrase, “This is what dreams are made of,” still rings in our ears.

That’s So Raven (2003-2007)

Speaking of relatability, who could forget Raven Baxter, played by the incomparable Raven-Symoné, and her psychic visions that always led to hilarious and chaotic situations? That’s So Raven was a show that combined comedy, heart, and life lessons.

Raven’s colorful personality and her adventures in the fashion world made us all wish we could see the future, even if it meant dealing with the consequences. It was a show that celebrated individuality and encouraged us to embrace our uniqueness.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005-2008)

Checking in to the Tipton Hotel was always a delight, and it was even better when you could follow the misadventures of Zack and Cody Martin, portrayed by the Sprouse twins.

The show not only gave us plenty of laughs but also showcased the importance of family, friendship, and the adventures that can be found even within the confines of a hotel. From their antics with Mr. Moseby to befriending London Tipton, played by the iconic Brenda Song, the Martin twins brought joy to our screens.

Hannah Montana (2006-2011)

Climb aboard the pop sensation rollercoaster with Miley Stewart, who led a double life as the international superstar Hannah Montana. Miley Cyrus made her debut in this iconic show, and her alter ego gave us the best of both worlds.

We watched as Miley navigated the challenges of fame while trying to maintain a normal life with her family and friends. Her catchy songs and her secret life as a pop star left us singing along and dreaming of our own secret talents.

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012)

Every kid growing up secretly wished they had magical powers, and the Russo family made those dreams a reality. The show followed the lives of the Russo siblings, Alex, Justin, and Max, as they competed to become the family wizard.

Selena Gomez, who played Alex, would later go on to become a pop sensation in her own right. The show was a perfect blend of humor, magic, and family dynamics, and it taught us that love and family can overcome any challenge.

Phineas and Ferb (2007-2015)

“Hey, Ferb, I know what we’re gonna do today!” This catchy phrase by Phineas Flynn was the beginning of a day full of creativity, invention, and adventure. Phineas and Ferb was a show that emphasized the power of imagination and the limitless possibilities of summer.

The antics of the stepbrothers, accompanied by the hilarious schemes of Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, became a staple of our TV diet. The show’s witty humor and unforgettable songs still make us tap our feet today.

Only Murders in the Building (2021-present)

While not from the 2000s, Selena Gomez‘s recent series, Only Murders in the Building, deserves an honorable mention. This murder mystery comedy-drama is a delightful departure from her Disney Channel days. It showcases her growth as an actress and entertainer, and it’s a testament to the lasting talent of Disney’s stars.

As we reminisce about these amazing shows, it’s important to note that many of the actors and actresses from these Disney series have continued to shine in their careers. Hilary Duff, for example, reprised her role as Lizzie McGuire in a highly anticipated sequel that, unfortunately, was never released.

However, we can still look forward to her new projects and relive the magic of her earlier work. Demi Lovato, who started on Disney Channel, has become an influential pop sensation and an advocate for mental health awareness. Miley Cyrus, as we all know, has had a remarkable career in music and acting. The Sprouse twins, Cole and Dylan, have also continued to make their mark in the entertainment industry.

Whether it’s Kim Possible, The Proud Family, or Even Stevens, the 2000s were a magical time for Disney shows, and they continue to enchant new generations of viewers. What were some of your favorite Disney shows from the 2000s? Were there any shows that weren’t mentioned here that hold a special place in your heart? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!