‘Hannah Montana’ Made Miley Cyrus Never Want to Tour Again

Miley Cyrus grew up in the public eye. With famous parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, she was practically born with a camera in her face and later found her own fame on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

The actor occasionally acted after her Disney Channel exit, starring in The Last Song (2010) and even cameoing in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (2017). But she heavily focused on her music career, creating eight albums: Meet Miley Cyrus (2007), Breakout (2008), Can’t Be Tamed (2010), Bangerz (2013), Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (2015), Younger Now (2017), Plastic Hearts (2020), Endless Summer Vacation (2023).

In the early 2010s, Cyrus upset many Disney Channel-loving parents with her open cannabis use and “sexual” dancing in the “Wrecking Ball” music video. The star went through what many saw as a rebellious phase, altogether dropping her clean Disney image. Still, her controversial song and others like “We Can’t Stop” were indisputable hits.

Cyrus married actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018, rekindling a decades-old relationship. The pair divorced at the end of 2020, and Cyrus began work on her most recent albums. “Flowers” topped the charts earlier this year, starting somewhat of a renaissance for the former Hannah Montana star.

This week, Cyrus released a series of TikTok videos promoting her newest song: “Used to Be Young.” The music video is full of Disney Channel easter eggs and hints at the turmoil she experienced as a child star.

In one of the videos, Cyrus discussed her “unhealthy” experience on the Hannah Montana tour:

“The show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” Cyrus said. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.”

The former child star found that she had to train her “ego” to tour, and she found it hard to “turn it off.” Instead, she’d rather focus on songwriting.

“Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection, and without my humanity, my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority,” Cyrus said.

In another video, Cyrus discussed her debut album and its connection to Hannah Montana:

“At the time, I wasn’t valued in the way that Hannah was; the magic was more in her,” she said.

