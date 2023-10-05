Disney Refocuses on Kids, Shuffles in New Executive

In a strategic move signaling Disney’s renewed commitment to its younger audience, Disney Branded Television (DBT) has brought in a new executive to focus on Disney+ and Disney television for youth.

Changes to Disney Channel and Disney Junior Originals

As of October 4, 2023, Walt Disney Television brought in Jenna Boyd as Senior Vice President of Development. This latest addition to Disney’s team marks a significant shift in focus towards scripted series and kids’ content.

Jenna Boyd, a seasoned kids media veteran, will spearhead this initiative, overseeing scripted series development and supporting the expansion of the multi-cam pipeline.

Modernizing Kid’s Content for Disney

Boyd, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She previously ran her own production company, Field Day Entertainment, which she established in 2020.

Before her stint at Field Day, Boyd served as the Director of Kids and Family Series at Netflix for two years, where she played a pivotal role in overseeing the creation of original tween and teen series like The Baby-Sitters Club (2020) and Alexa & Katie (2018).

Related: Top 5 Disney Channel Halloween Movies

Professional Experience of New Disney Kids Television Executive

Before her time at Netflix, Boyd held the position of Chief Content Officer at GoldieBlox, a media company focusing on STEAM education, from 2016 to 2017. Her diverse background has given her a unique perspective on the intersection of entertainment and education, making her a valuable addition to Disney’s creative team.

However, during her remarkable 18-year tenure at Nickelodeon, Boyd truly made her mark in the industry. At Nickelodeon, she occupied senior development roles, contributing significantly to the success of various live-action and animated series, including the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender.

What This Means for Disney Kids Television

Jenna Boyd’s appointment as SVP of Development at Disney Branded Television reinforces Disney’s commitment to producing high-quality content for children and teenagers. Her extensive experience developing content that resonates with young audiences makes her the perfect choice to lead Disney’s scripted series development team.

Core Implications of Boyd’s New Position

One of Boyd’s key responsibilities will be supervising the production of pilots for both Disney+ and Disney Channel. This move indicates Disney’s intention to invest in new and exciting content that captures the imagination of young viewers, leveraging the popularity of its streaming platform, Disney+.

Boyd’s role will also be instrumental in supporting the expansion of Disney’s multi-cam pipeline. This expansion will likely lead to the creating of more family-friendly sitcoms and shows that appeal to a broad range of audiences, emphasizing Disney’s continued commitment to providing wholesome entertainment for all.

Walt Disney Pictures Refocuses on Disney Junior Material

Jenna Boyd’s arrival at Disney Branded Television is timely and strategic. Her track record of success in the kids’ media industry and her experience at Netflix and Nickelodeon position her as the ideal candidate to lead Disney’s efforts in producing captivating and educational content for children and teenagers.

Charlie Andrews, the Executive Vice President of Live Action and Unscripted at Disney Branded TV, will oversee Boyd’s work. Andrews expressed his enthusiasm for Boyd’s appointment, highlighting the potential for creative innovation and exciting new developments under her leadership.

Related: Disney Removes The Little Mermaid From Oscar Race

It promises the historic influence of Boyd’s skilled scripting hand when creating new Disney television animation and cultivating the script for the next original TV show.

Walt Disney Pictures’ decision to bring Jenna Boyd as SVP of Development signifies the company’s renewed focus on children’s content and scripted series.

With her impressive background and extensive experience, Boyd is poised to drive Disney’s efforts to create engaging, educational, and entertaining content for young audiences, ensuring that Disney remains a beloved brand for generations.

What do you think about the Walt Disney Company introducing the new executive to reign over Playhouse Disney and every upcoming Disney Channel original movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!