Disney To Tear down Space Mountain, Shutdown Takes Effect This Week

Space Mountain is in its final days.

After 40 years of operation, one Disney park’s version of the beloved intergalactic roller coaster will close on July 31. The ride will be dismantled to make way for a larger, modernized indoor attraction.

Space Mountain is inseparable from the history of the Disney theme parks. The ride first opened in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park in 1975, with versions later opening in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

In 2016, Shanghai Disney Resort made history as the first Disney park in decades without a Space Mountain. However, Tokyo Disney Resort guests will soon join their Shanghai Disneyland counterparts in visiting a Disneyland without the out-of-this-world roller coaster.

On July 31, Tokyo Disneyland’s Space Mountain will board its last riders. In 2022, the Disney park’s third-party operator, The Oriental Land Company (OLC), announced that it would transform the roller coaster into a larger, more futuristic version of itself. The new indoor attraction will open in 2027.

Officially, Space Mountain (2027) is untitled. However, leaked documents suggest the attraction will be called “Space Mountain Earthrise.”

Tokyo Disneyland guests can blast off to outer space normally through July 30–and grab some “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition” merchandise on the way out! But riding on its final day will be much more difficult.

In May, Tokyo Disney Resort opened an official lottery for 250 groups of 500 people to ride Space Mountain on July 31, 2024. Guests who didn’t win a boarding pass can access the attraction on its last day by obtaining a free but limited Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass. The service is only available on the Tokyo Disney Resort app once guests have entered the Disney parks.

This isn’t the ride’s first makeover. In 2016, Hong Kong Disneyland replaced its 2006 version with Hyperspace Mountain. One year later, Disneyland Paris Resort followed suit, revitalizing the coaster for the second time from Space Mountain: Mission 2 to Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort still operate mostly original versions of the fan-favorite Tomorrowland ride. Disneyland Park occasionally transforms its iconic coaster into Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, while Magic Kingdom Park puts on seasonal overlays for special events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Which Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort attractions would you like to see updated? In the comments, share your ideas for ride rethemes with Inside the Magic.