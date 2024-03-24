Selena Gomez Returning for Upcoming Disney Project

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are reportedly returning for an original Disney project straight out of memory lane.

The Disney Channel has aired some of the most popular shows and movies among 90s and early 2000s kids, like Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004), The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008), Wizards of Waverly Place (2007 – 2012), Hannah Montana (2006-2011), That’s So Raven (2003-2007), Even Stevens (2000-2003), the High School Musical franchise, and more, launching stars like Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron, and Cole Sprouse, to mention a few, into stardom.

Related: Former Disney Star Nearly Ruined Show Finale With Graphic On-Set Accident

With these shows earning the heart of an entire generation, it is no surprise that Disney is gearing up to launch a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, with some members of the original cast reprising their roles.

Per a Variety report, Disney Channel has given an official series order to Wizards, its Wizards of Waverly Place sequel. Selena Gomez and David Henrie are set to be credited as executive producers of the sequel, in addition to reprising their roles as Alex Russo and Justin Russo, respectively.

Related: ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star Proud of Move to Adult Entertainment Industry

Production will reportedly begin in Los Angeles in April, and Wizards aims for a premiere this fall on Disney Channel and Disney+, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service.

While Gomez’s Alex Russo is set to be featured as a guest role in the premiere episode, Henrie’s Justin Russo will be back full-time on the sequel.

According to Variety, Wizards will follow Justin Russo, who, as an adult, “has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

Related: ‘Percy Jackson’ Gets Exciting Season 2 Update

As of the publication of this article, it is unclear if other members of the original cast, like Jake T. Austin (Max Russo), David DeLuise (Jerry Russo), Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle), or Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo) will also reprise their roles or make a guest appearance in the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel.

While Disney Channel continues its television broadcasts, Disney+ is quickly becoming The Walt Disney Company’s most significant content outlet, with dozens of new series, shorts, movies, specials, documentaries, and so much more being released monthly in its streaming service.

Are you excited about the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel coming to Disney+? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!