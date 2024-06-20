Mysterious Flying Object Confirmed Above Disneyland, Here’s What We Know

Guests were recently shocked by an unknown flying object above Disneyland. The puzzling scene was captured and shared on social media.

It is no surprise that the sky above Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure is illuminated by fireworks, laser beams, and other visual effects used in the parks’ nighttime spectaculars — although the aftermath of these night shows often shocks parkgoers.

However, a bizarre sight recently took the sky above Walt Disney’s original theme park, confusing parkgoers and taking the internet by storm.

Related: Official: Dolly Parton Leaves Dollywood Behind, Embarks on Uncertain New Business Venture

User @Tarihc78 captured the flying object above Tomorrowland, saying that Disneyland had “added some cool rocket theme-ing” to the immersive land. The image was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), and you can see it below.

Disneyland really added some cool 🚀theme-ing to Tomorrowland!

Disneyland really added some cool 🚀theme-ing to Tomorrowland! pic.twitter.com/TBxbx7R1SX — Christian🏳️‍🌈🤓 (@Tarihc78) June 19, 2024

Related: Six Flags Set to Close All Original Parks Forever, Begins Extensive Overhaul in Summer 2024

The bizarre sight is unsettling at best for those watching it for the first time, particularly if they see the trail of light above Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure. However, this perplexing sight is becoming common in Southern California.

After some research, Inside the Magic discovered that the unusual scene was caused by the launch of one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets.

Spaceflight Now detailed that SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday evening, sending another batch of its Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, including another 13 with direct-to-cell (DTC) capabilities.

The launch was reportedly sent from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 8:40 p.m. PDT, marking the 20th orbital launch from California in 2024 so far.

You can see a video of the Falcon 9 launch, as shared by @SpaceX on X (formerly known as Twitter) below or click here to watch it.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 20 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities

Watch Falcon 9 launch 20 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/NXEjHN5Cok — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2024

Related: Urgent Update: Cedar Point Addresses Third Emergency Situation With Immediate Statement

Elon Musk’s ambitious SpaceX project has also conducted multiple launches in Florida, causing similar scenes above Walt Disney World Resort.

Some TikTok users also captured the baffling moment, sharing videos of the incident on the popular social media platform.

User @loveamyrae shared the sight from Cars Land in Disney California Adventure. You can see her video below or click here to watch it.

Space X rocket launch visible from Disneyland California Adventure #rocket #rocketlaunch #disneyland #spacex #californiaadventure #space #spacex #spacexlaunch #spacedragon #spacemarines #tesla #rocket #rocketscience #rockets #california #socal #temecula #murrieta #elon #elonmusk

Related: Disney Hit With New DeSantis Lawsuit, Florida Plans Scrapped

TikToker @disneyjose2 shared a video of the SpaceX rocket leaving a luminous trail above the parks. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Space X. #spacex #spacexlaunch #spacexfalcon9

Related: Entry Denied: Disney Park Bans Annual Passholders for Complaining Too Much

This is not the first time Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure parkgoers are confused by bizarre objects flying above Disneyland.

Inside the Magic has reported on guests being shocked by massive black rings seen floating above the Southern California Disney Resort, a scene that, although less impressive, is equally baffling.

The shocking sight constantly surfaces online, sparking speculation and once even triggering a rumor about UFOs flying above the Southern California theme parks.

However, this scene is more accessible to explain, as the massive rings of black smoke are the aftermath of one of the fire effects in World of Color — ONE, Disney California Adventure’s nighttime spectacular. You can see an image of this effect below.

Related: Report: Disney Recasting Beloved MCU Hero Following Initial Performance

A few months ago, Inside the Magic witnessed the launch of one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets, illuminating the sky above San Diego, California. Witnesses were astonished by the unusual sight, which instantly made local headlines.

You can see a picture of the SpaceX rocket flying above Southern California below.

Related: Warner Bros. Confirms Bad News for ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Amid JK Rowling Ownership Turmoil

Were you aware of Elon Musk’s rocket launches in California? Have you ever witnessed one of them? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!