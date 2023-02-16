Amid UFO Speculation, Mysterious Object Flys Over Disney Park

There’s plenty to enjoy while visiting Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are home to many iconic attractions, including “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy— Mission: BREAKOUT, just to name a few.

But, recently at Disneyland Park, it seems that more Disney Park Guests were more interested in looking up at the sky than to enjoy their favorite attractions.

In a recently-surfaced video, yet another unidentified flying object (UFO) was spotted over Disneyland Park.

Black ring in the sky floating over Disneyland in California pic.twitter.com/Vqlhcgp8hZ — Levandov (@blabla112345) February 14, 2023

Inside the Magic has covered multiple stories of this ring being spotted over the Park in the past.

A similar incident happened back in 2020. Then, the giant black ring observed in the 2020 video was likely a cloud of black smoke leftover from World of Color, a nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure. But the ring reminded some of the alien ship piloted by Thanos’ allies in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

One fan said they believe it’s “Aliens trying to cover their tracks.”

“Aliens really out here trying to cover their tracks. Just admit we caught you opening up a portal,” they wrote, calling it “a glitch in the matrix.”

Still, with numerous reports of UFOs being shot down in American airspace over the last several days, it should come as no surprise that many Guests were interested in viewing the mysterious object and trying to figure out what it was.

The Walt Disney Company has not offered an official explanation on what the black ring is that continues to appear in the sky. At this time, no UFO has been shot down or officially spotted near Disneyland in Anaheim or near Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, either.

