‘Jurassic World 4’ Lands Two New Actors, First Set Photos Revealed

Jurassic World 4 (2025) is just over one year away. While it’s not the only Jurassic sequel currently in development, it’s certainly the one that’s getting the most attention from fans and all the news outlets. Unsurprising really, considering it’s the seventh theatrical installment in the long-running franchise that has, to date, grossed over $6B worldwide.

(Ian Malcolm was right — they really did slap it on a plastic lunchbox and sell it).

Jurassic World 4 is being directed by Gareth Edwards, with a script from David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park). Jurassic World trilogy producers Patrick Cowley and Frank Marshall and executive producer Steven Spielberg are also back on board.

Even with all that information, though, plot details are still under wraps. But Universal isn’t being shy about who’s starring in the film. In fact, the cast is growing by the week.

Jurassic World 4 has already confirmed Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Wicked), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), and Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Now, two new names have entered the fold.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Mahershala Ali, 50 (The Green Book, Leave the World Behind), who’s still expected to star in Marvel’s troubled Blade reboot, is in talks to join the new Jurassic flick. Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Luna Blaise, 22, best known for starring in the sci-fi thriller/drama series Manifest (2018 — 2023), has joined the cast.

The casting of Ali and Blaise doesn’t line up with the recent report that lists several actors in addition to Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Rupert Friend, such as Whitney Able (Monsters), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man), Daniel Zovatto (It Follows, Don’t Breathe), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), and Tobin Bell (Saw).

However, while the report, which can be found on French media news website Cine Serie, cannot be verified, it may still be accurate — only time will tell. Either way, Mahershala Ali and Luna Blaise are welcome new additions to the beloved and ongoing Jurassic saga.

In addition to the casting news, a new set photo from Thailand originally shared by @reelnewshawaii and retweeted by @JurassicOutpost on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Jurassic World 4 will, or at least in part, take place in South America. Check it out below:

“Breaking: First image of a set created for #JurassicWorld4 in Thailand which appears to confirm the film will partly take place in Suriname, South America! Thanks to Katori for sharing this on Discord. #JurassicJune“

Breaking: First image of a set created for #JurassicWorld4 in Thailand which appears to confirm the film will partly take place in Suriname, South America! Thanks to Katori for sharing this on Discord. #JurassicJune 🦖 https://t.co/YtYpAA97Cg pic.twitter.com/ddLWUDOnzp — Jurassic Outpost (@JurassicOutpost) June 1, 2024

Other confirmed filming locations are Sky Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom, and Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, Malta. Rumors suggest the upcoming sequel is called. Looking at some of these locations, it’s possible the film will spend a lot of time underwater.

Jurassic World 4 is the seventh film in the Jurassic saga, following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Collectively, the films have grossed over $6B worldwide, however, the last two failed to impress critics.

Previous Jurassic Park/Jurassic World actors Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), and DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), are not expected to return in the new film.

However, Chris Pratt recently hinted to CBR.com that he may return for a cameo.

Jurassic World 4 will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Are you excited about Jurassic World 4? What do you think of this new casting? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!