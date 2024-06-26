End of an Era: Disney Park Announces Goodbye Plans for Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear is heading to infinity and beyond at one Disney theme park – but not without a fittingly intergalactic goodbye.

Toy Story is the most successful Pixar Animation Studios franchise, so it should come as no surprise that it wields a strong presence across Disney’s theme parks. In fact, there isn’t a Disney resort worldwide that doesn’t boast some kind of Toy Story attraction or land.

At Walt Disney World Resort, for example, you can find Toy Story Land – the area in which guests experience life in Andy’s backyard at the same height as Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and company, as well as enjoy the likes of Slinky Dog Dash – at Hollywood Studios, as well as ride Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom.

Over on the West Coast, Disneyland Resort boasts Toy Story Midway Mania on the Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, as well as Jessie’s Critter Carousel, while Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland all also feature their own versions of Toy Story Land.

Further afield, Tokyo Disney Resort is slightly lighter on the Toy Story features. While the resort is home to its own Toy Story Hotel and Tokyo DisneySea has another version of Toy Story Midway Mania (through which you need to enter Woody’s open mouth to ride, because, of course), the resort’s oldest Toy Story attraction will soon be heading for pastures new.

As was announced in May, Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters is set to close in Tokyo Disneyland’s Tomorrowland in October. The attraction – which sees guests shooting targets with a laser blaster in order to try and defeat the evil Emperor Zurg – will be replaced by a Wreck-It Ralph (2012) attraction.

Sad though the news may be, Tokyo Disneyland isn’t taking Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters’ closure lightly. The park has announced that it will host a special farewell event for the ride from July 2 to September 18, 2024.

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters “Complete the Mission” will reportedly introduce a special version of the ride, “Astro Hero Time!,” to make it easier to achieve a higher score, with special targets being added to the attraction so everyone has a higher chance of hitting a score over 999,999 to hit “Astro Hero” status.

In true Tokyo Disneyland style, the park is also offering a limited edition popcorn bucket for the occasion. This will go on sale on September 19, the day after Complete the Mission wraps up, and will remain available until the attraction closes for good on October 31, 2024. Guests will also receive stickers celebrating the attraction.

This is the second major closure announced for Tokyo Disneyland’s Tomorrowland. In July, the park will also say goodbye to its version of Space Mountain. The indoor roller coaster is set to be totally demolished and replaced with a newer, bigger, more advanced version of the iconic concept – rumored to be named Space Mountain Earthrise.

Once Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters closes, work will begin on the new Wreck-It Ralph attraction. This attraction will let guests delve into the racing game inhabited by Vanellope Von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Sugar Rush. It is currently scheduled to open in 2026.

This isn’t the first time a Disney park has shuttered a version of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters. Versions of the ride can currently be found at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland Paris, with Hong Kong Disneyland closing its own to make way for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! as a part of its Stark Expo makeover of Tomorrowland.

More IP-driven experiences are heading to Tokyo Disneyland soon. In winter 2025, the park will also see its version of “it’s a small word” transformed into “it’s a small world with Groot.” This limited-time version of the iconic attraction will incorporate multiple characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the ride – all designed in the trademark Mary Blair aesthetic.

