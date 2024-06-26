Disney Closing Popular ‘Toy Story’ Theme Park Ride During 4th of July

A popular Pixar-themed attraction at Disney has closed.

The Disney theme parks are notorious for housing some of the world’s most legendary rides and attractions of all time. From Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain to “it’s a small world” and Alice in Wonderland, Walt Disney Imagineering has created some genuinely incredible theme park experiences over the last several decades.

This applies to every Disney theme park, both domestic and international, with Disneyland Paris featuring a great assortment of classic rides too, as well as attractions unique to the European resort.

While big rides like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain can all be found worldwide, other rides, like Disney’s Buzz Lightyear arcade attraction, are also popular on a global scale.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (called Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin in Florida), challenges guests to defeat a horde of aliens, bugs, and robots as they team up with Buzz to defeat the evil emperor Zurg.

The ride is fun for the whole family and encourages healthy competition among guests. The top score is 999,999, but guests have fun no matter how high or low their score may be.

Unfortunately, guests hoping to practice their shooting skills are out of luck. The Disneyland Paris Resort closed down its version of Disney’s popular Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters this week.

This closure was later confirmed on social media by DLP Report.

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast is also closed until July 5:

🔧 Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast is also closed until July 5: pic.twitter.com/nBxF1hY4D2 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 25, 2024

Paris’ Buzz Lightyear experience will reopen on July 5, meaning guests visiting for the upcoming 4th of July holiday will miss out on this fun ride. It’s unclear why the ride is closing, though, given the short amount of off time, nothing significant will be changed or updated.

However, there’s still a lot to enjoy at Disneyland Paris. The European resort features two theme parks: the original Disneyland Park and Disney Adventure World.

The former opened in 1992 and houses some of The Walt Disney Company’s most iconic and popular theme park experiences, such as dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight. Thrill rides like Hyperspace Mountain are also found here.

Walt Disney Studios, which will soon reopen as “Disney Adventure World,” features the resort’s more intense attractions. Rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force are found here, as is the resort’s version of Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land filled with iconic comic book heroes (and villains).

What’s your favorite attraction at Disney?