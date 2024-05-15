Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear Officially Removed From Disney Park

It’s to infinity and beyond for our favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear.

The Toy Story franchise stands as a monumental success story in the realm of animated films, captivating audiences of all ages with its heartwarming narratives and beloved characters. Since its inception in 1995, the franchise has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also achieved remarkable financial success, becoming one of Disney Pixar’s most lucrative ventures.

The first installment, Toy Story (1995), marked a groundbreaking moment in animation history as the first feature-length computer-animated film. Directed by John Lasseter, it grossed over $373 million worldwide. The film introduced audiences to iconic characters such as Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, and Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, whose dynamic and endearing friendship became central to the franchise’s appeal.

Following the immense success of the original film, Toy Story 2 (1999) further solidified the franchise’s status as a cultural phenomenon, grossing over $497 million globally. The addition of new characters like Jessie the cowgirl, voiced by Joan Cusack, expanded the film’s universe while maintaining the charm and wit that audiences had come to love.

In 2010, Toy Story 3 hit theaters, garnering both critical acclaim and commercial success, with a worldwide box office gross of over $1.06 billion, being the first animated film to cross the $1 billion mark. The film’s poignant exploration of themes like friendship, loyalty, and growing up resonated deeply with audiences, earning it widespread praise and numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards.

Then, in 2019, Toy Story 4 debuted, earning $434 million.

The franchise’s enduring popularity has transcended the silver screen, extending its presence to various attractions in Disney theme parks worldwide. In Disneyland Resort in California, guests can experience Toy Story Midway Mania!—an interactive 4D ride that immerses riders in a series of carnival-themed games featuring beloved characters from the films.

At Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Toy Story Land offers guests the opportunity to shrink down to the size of a toy and explore Andy’s backyard. Attractions like Slinky Dog Dash, a family-friendly roller coaster, and Toy Story Mania! provide visitors with an immersive and playful experience inspired by the films.

Moreover, Toy Story characters often make appearances in parades, stage shows, and character meet-and-greets across various Disney parks, delighting fans of all ages with their infectious energy and timeless charm.

Disneyland Paris also has a strong Toy Story presence with Toy Story Playland at Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure World).

Upon entering Toy Story Playland, you’ll be greeted by giant versions of iconic toys such as Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear. The land itself is intricately designed to resemble a giant playroom, complete with oversized building blocks, games, and familiar characters peeking out from windows.

Toy Story Playland boasts several exciting attractions that will have you feeling like part of the gang:

Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin: Take a thrilling ride on Slinky Dog’s wacky coaster, featuring twists, turns, and drops.

RC Racer: Buckle up for a high-speed adventure on RC Racer’s wild track, zooming past oversized toys and obstacles.

Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop: Embark on a gentle parachute drop with Woody and his green army men recruits.

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: Help Buzz defeat Zurg by using your laser gun to zap targets scattered throughout the area.

The Woody’s Roundup Village: Explore this mini-Western town featuring spinning rides, a barrel train, and interactive games.

Toy Story Playland was actually supposed to get an expansion after Disney CEO Bob Iger shared the news in 2019, but those expansion plans have dramatically changed. The Star Wars expansion that is still on the concept art has been removed, and the Toy Story Playland expansion is gone. World of Frozen, however, is under construction with a Tangled attraction in the land as well. There will be Pixar touches in the expansion’s gardens, but not much more than that.

Right now, if you visit Toy Story Playland, the larger than life characters that create such an impressive thematic space will not be there, at least, one of them won’t.

Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report shared that, “in Toy Story Playland, Buzz Lightyear is under refurbishment”.

As we can see in the above photo, the space ranger we all know and love has been covered by construction walls and scaffolding, essentially removing him from the land.

Since this is a temporary refurbishment, guests need not worry, as Buzz will be back in action shortly. The Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop is also currently under refurbishment until June 29, and while TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure is not in Toy Story Playland, it is heavily a Toy Story show, but it is on hiatus until June 8.

Add in the one-year closure of Studio 1, the park’s entrance, and the overall construction in the park, one can imagine why it is not a great time to see Walt Disney Studios Park for the first time.

Pixar’s beloved Toy Story franchise is confirmed to conclude with a fifth film, hitting theaters globally on June 19, 2026.

Following the tradition of its predecessors, Toy Story 5 will grace the big screen during the summer movie season. The news was confirmed by the studio in June 2023, alongside the reassurance that the story will center once again on the iconic duo of Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Naturally, this news sparked questions about the voice cast. Would Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, the powerhouses behind Woody and Buzz respectively, return for this final adventure? Fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Following the announcement, Tim Allen, who did not participate in the recent Lightyear spin-off, confirmed his return with a social media post referencing both characters: “See ya soon Woody… off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

