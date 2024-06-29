Popular but “Dangerous” Roller Coaster Inflicts Serious Spinal Injury, Man Left Paralyzed

A beloved roller coaster is the subject of a new lawsuit after a rider was allegedly left paralyzed.
As a general rule, roller coasters – like all theme park attractions – are extremely safe to ride. According to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the chance of receiving a serious injury “on a fixed-site ride at a U.S. amusement park” is one in 15.5 million rides taken.
Related: Disney World Update – 8 Guests Hospitalized After Theme Park Incidents
In 2021, an IAAPA injury survey noted 1,224 ride-related injuries at parks across the United States and Canada, averaging 0.9 injuries per every one million riders. Approximately 31% of these injuries were linked to roller coasters.
Basically, that means that the odds of anything actually going wrong on a ride are very, very slim. However, it’s still easy to feel spooked when you hear of incidents on roller coasters near you, such as the derailing accident that left one guest dead at Gröna Lund in Sweden in 2023, the man who was killed after being struck by a roller coaster at Kings Island when he tried to fetch a personal item, and the six-year-old who fell out of a roller coaster at Fun Spot America in Orlando, Florida.
Related: Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With ICON Park
This week, a lawsuit was filed by a couple in regard to another incident that occurred at Family Kingdom Amusement Park in South Carolina and reportedly gave one roller coaster passenger a spinal cord injury, leaving him paralyzed.
The lawsuit alleges that the guest in question, Kul Sannyashi, was riding the Swamp Fox roller coaster in July 2021 when he “suffered an acute injury to his spinal cord, which caused quadriplegia.” It adds that the theme park didn’t examine the ride properly and that it featured issues that make it “extremely dangerous, more so than a typical roller coaster.”
Sannyashi now allegedly requires 24-hour nursing and assistance and suffers from physical and mental pain, as well as depression, due to his permanent injuries.
Related: Deadly Car Accident Shuts Down Disney World Highway
Swamp Fox is a wooden roller coaster, first built in 1966 and named after American Revolutionary War leader Francis Marion, whose nickname was “Swamp Fox.” Named a historic structure in March 2017, the track runs over 2,400 feet with drops of up to 65 feet.
Family Kingdom Amusement Park describes the roller coaster as follows:
Built in an era when wooden coasters were the pinnacle of amusement park attractions, the Swamp Fox has maintained its status as a must-ride experience, attracting riders of all ages who seek the blend of nostalgia and adrenaline that only a classic wooden coaster can provide.
Its towering height and extensive track length contribute to the coaster’s enduring popularity, making it a cornerstone of the Family Kingdom amusement park and a cherished landmark in the rich tapestry of Myrtle Beach’s entertainment history.
Family Kingdom Amusement Park has since issued a statement, noting that the incident happened before its current owners bought the park.
Related: Woman Files Massive Lawsuit After Serious Brain Injury at Disney World
“We are disappointed to have been sued regarding an incident that is alleged to have occurred 20 months before we owned the park,” Family Kingdom Amusement Park said (via The Sun News). “We cannot speak any further about this matter as litigation is pending.”
This isn’t the first time the park has been sued over Swamp Fox. In 2019, a female guest sued Family Kingdom Amusement Park after being injured on the ride a year prior. She claimed that the roller coaster rose up off its tracks and slammed back down, which in turn aggravated an existing back injury. The case was later dismissed.
Attorney Morgan Martin, whose firm represents the couple, stated that there have been countless complaints and reviews from Swamp Fox passengers over the years about how “violent and rough” the ride is.
Family Kingdom Amusement Park previously made headlines in 2022 when sections of the park were left under two to three feet of water after Hurricane Ian. The same hurricane ripped a hole in the side of Jurassic Park River Adventure and flooded parts of The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal Orlando Resort, as well as inflicting some minor damage at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
Do you feel safe riding roller coasters?