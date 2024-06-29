Popular but “Dangerous” Roller Coaster Inflicts Serious Spinal Injury, Man Left Paralyzed

A beloved roller coaster is the subject of a new lawsuit after a rider was allegedly left paralyzed.

As a general rule, roller coasters – like all theme park attractions – are extremely safe to ride. According to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the chance of receiving a serious injury “on a fixed-site ride at a U.S. amusement park” is one in 15.5 million rides taken.

In 2021, an IAAPA injury survey noted 1,224 ride-related injuries at parks across the United States and Canada, averaging 0.9 injuries per every one million riders. Approximately 31% of these injuries were linked to roller coasters.

Basically, that means that the odds of anything actually going wrong on a ride are very, very slim. However, it’s still easy to feel spooked when you hear of incidents on roller coasters near you, such as the derailing accident that left one guest dead at Gröna Lund in Sweden in 2023, the man who was killed after being struck by a roller coaster at Kings Island when he tried to fetch a personal item, and the six-year-old who fell out of a roller coaster at Fun Spot America in Orlando, Florida.

This week, a lawsuit was filed by a couple in regard to another incident that occurred at Family Kingdom Amusement Park in South Carolina and reportedly gave one roller coaster passenger a spinal cord injury, leaving him paralyzed.

The lawsuit alleges that the guest in question, Kul Sannyashi, was riding the Swamp Fox roller coaster in July 2021 when he “suffered an acute injury to his spinal cord, which caused quadriplegia.” It adds that the theme park didn’t examine the ride properly and that it featured issues that make it “extremely dangerous, more so than a typical roller coaster.”

Sannyashi now allegedly requires 24-hour nursing and assistance and suffers from physical and mental pain, as well as depression, due to his permanent injuries.

Swamp Fox is a wooden roller coaster, first built in 1966 and named after American Revolutionary War leader Francis Marion, whose nickname was “Swamp Fox.” Named a historic structure in March 2017, the track runs over 2,400 feet with drops of up to 65 feet.

Family Kingdom Amusement Park describes the roller coaster as follows: