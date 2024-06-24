Man Pronounced Dead After Tragic Theme Park Accident, Immediate Operational Changes Revealed

Following the tragic death of a 38-year-old man, Kings Island has revealed operational changes effective immediately.

The Midwest of the United States was recently shaken by a brutal incident in Kings Island, an iconic theme park in Mason, Ohio, that triggered a large immediate response from multiple first responders and theme park authorities.

Last week, 38-year-old Arntanaro Nelson entered a restricted area under the high-speed roller coaster Banshee. Reports state that theme park personnel instructed Nelson to exit the zone, but in an attempt to retrieve a personal item, the man refused and entered the zone again.

This resulted in a severe collision with the 68-miles-per-hour that caused fatal injuries to the victim and the indefinite shutdown of the roller coaster, additionally triggering an investigation by local authorities and theme park officials.

Following the accident, journalist Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) shared an internal statement that urged Kings Island employees to refrain from discussing the situation.

The statement also mentioned that theme park employees and their mental health “are [Kings Island’s] top priority,” adding that the park’s Human Resources department had resources available should they need support dealing with the situation.

Kings Island sent a letter to EMPLOYEES today telling them to “not discuss the situation,” but too late, they already HAVE. Also, Ohio Dept. Of Agriculture (in charge of amusement parks in Ohio) have shown up at @KingsIslandPR to begin its investigation. #Banshee @sixflags

🎢Kings Island sent a letter to EMPLOYEES today telling them to “not discuss the situation,” but too late, they already HAVE. Also, Ohio Dept. Of Agriculture (in charge of amusement parks in Ohio) have shown up at @KingsIslandPR to begin its investigation. #Banshee @sixflags pic.twitter.com/yvQ0kNNgEI — Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) June 20, 2024

Norris likely tagged Six Flags in his post due to the upcoming merger between Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, as Kings Island remains a Cedar Fair-owned and operated theme park.

The merged company will reportedly retain the iconic Six Flags name and operate as Six Flags Entertainment Corp. It will trade under Cedar Fair’s ticker symbol “FUN” on the NYSE, with headquarters based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The merger is anticipated to be finalized on July 1, 2024.

Earlier today, United Press International released a report stating that Banshee, the Kings Island roller coaster that became the scene of this fatal accident, had resumed operations.

Operations at Banshee had been suspended during the investigation that followed the brutal incident, which involved Kings Island, Mason police, and the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety and Fairs.

However, investigations weren’t lengthy since the accident resulted from the victim’s negligence, not the ride’s operations.

After these operational changes and passing the necessary inspections, Banshee reopened at Kings Island. The UPI report states that the high-speed roller coaster has been operational since Saturday.

Unfortunately, 38-year-old Arntanaro Nelson, of Wilmington, Ohio, was pronounced dead on Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as a result of the fatal injuries he received after being struck by the 68-miles-per-hour roller coaster.

Nelson’s death was confirmed earlier today by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to a WLWT5 report.

Sadly, this is not the first time a Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned theme park has been in trouble this month.

Throughout June, multiple incidents have been reported at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, involving unruly guest behavior and several animal escapes from The Barn Yard, the amusement park’s petting zoo.

These repeated incidents stirred debate online and prompted a response from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which urged the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to investigate Kentucky-based Honey Hill.

Honey Hill Farms supplies camels, goats, and other animals for Cedar Point’s petting zoo and other Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned amusement parks, such as Michigan’s Adventure and Worlds of Fun.

If you or someone you know has witnessed a traumatic event, it’s never too late to seek help processing your feelings. Check out resources from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) here or call 988 in the United States for assistance during immediate mental health crises.