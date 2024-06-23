Park in Crisis: Cedar Fair Announces Indefinite Closure, Suspends Ride Operations, Issues Rapid Response

Kings Island is reportedly silencing its staff after a recent incident that left the theme park in shambles.

Kings Island, a crown jewel in the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company portfolio, is found amidst the rolling hills of Mason, Ohio. Renowned for its exhilarating coasters, captivating shows, and family-friendly atmosphere, Kings Island has reigned as the Queen City’s (Cincinnati) premier entertainment destination for over five decades.

Kings Island’s illustrious journey began in 1972, envisioned as a regional counterpart to Cedar Point, another Cedar Fair park. Built on the former site of Coney Island, a beloved local amusement park, Kings Island inherited a legacy of family fun and aimed to elevate it to new heights. The park’s grand opening boasted a mere handful of rides, but it quickly expanded, showcasing a commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction.

Today, Kings Island sprawls across 364 acres, divided into 12 distinct areas, each offering a unique experience. Thrill seekers flock to the park for its impressive collection of 14 world-class roller coasters. The iconic The Beast, a wooden masterpiece renowned for its length, speed, and drops, continues to be a fan favorite.

Adrenaline junkies can brave Diamondback, an inverted coaster that flips riders upside down ten times, or plummet down the heart-stopping Banshee, a floorless coaster that delivers breathtaking views and weightless moments. For a more relaxed experience, the scenic River Raft Ride offers a gentle float through lush greenery, while the classic Cedar Creek Mine Ride takes riders on a charming adventure through a simulated mine.

For those seeking a refreshing respite from the summer heat, Kings Island offers Soak City Water Park, a 33-acre aquatic wonderland. This expansive water park boasts an array of thrilling slides, relaxing wave pools, and dedicated children’s play areas.

The heart-pounding Hurricane Reef water coaster propels riders through twists, turns, and drops, while the Riptide Racer offers a competitive head-to-head mat slide experience. For a more relaxing experience, guests can float along the lazy river or soak up the sun in a spacious cabana.

Kings Island’s commitment to excellence has garnered numerous accolades over the years. The park consistently ranks among the most popular seasonal amusement parks in North America, attracting an estimated 3.18 million visitors in 2021, placing it third behind its sister parks, Canada’s Wonderland and Cedar Point. In addition, Kings Island has been recognized by various publications and organizations.

Amusement Today, a leading industry publication, has bestowed upon the park numerous “Golden Ticket Awards,” including the prestigious “Best Kids’ Area” award for eighteen consecutive years (2001-2018) and the coveted “Best New Ride” award in 2017 for Mystic Timbers, a wooden coaster known for its smooth ride and innovative elements.

During the Halloween season, the park transforms into Halloween Haunt, a thrilling nighttime event featuring haunted houses, roaming scare actors, and live entertainment. As the holidays approach, the park shimmers with festive decorations, dazzling light displays, and heartwarming shows during Winterfest.

Throughout the year, Kings Island hosts special events and festivals, catering to diverse interests and ensuring a fresh and exciting experience for repeat visitors.

While Kings Island is typically a place for magic and adventure, a recent crisis may have you thinking otherwise.

A serious incident occurred at Kings Island amusement park in Mason, Ohio, on Wednesday evening. Local authorities reported that a 38-year-old male park guest sustained critical injuries after entering a restricted area and being struck by the Banshee roller coaster.

The incident unfolded around 8:00 pm local time. According to Mason police, the unidentified man informed a staff member at the Banshee ride that he had lost a personal item and sought re-entry to locate it. Police confirmed the missing item was a set of keys.

Despite being advised by the staff member that a search would have to wait until ride closure, the man reportedly remained near the coaster and eventually crossed through a restricted gate. Witness accounts indicate that the man’s attire somewhat resembled that of park staff, potentially leading some to believe he was authorized to be in the restricted area.

Tragically, the man collided with the Banshee coaster, a high-speed inverted coaster reaching speeds of approximately 109 kilometers per hour. The impact resulted in significant head trauma for the guest.

Emergency personnel responded promptly to the scene and transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. As of Thursday morning, the guest remained in critical condition.

The incident understandably caused distress among riders on the Banshee. An operator for the ride recounted that passengers were aware something serious had occurred. The operator further stated that the injured guest exhibited persistent vocalizations about his lost keys prior to entering the restricted area.

“He actually got back in line,” the operator elaborated, “and unbeknownst to us at the time, he entered through the gate.” This incident underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety protocols outlined by park staff. “They are there for a reason,” emphasized the operator. “If you don’t listen to them, things like this are likely to happen, especially in the presence of intense and speedy rides like that.”

Kings Island, in an official statement, expressed their primary concern for the well-being of the guest and his family. Following the incident, ride inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture were on-site the next day to conduct a thorough assessment of the Banshee coaster. The investigation is ongoing, and the Banshee remains closed to the public.

Now, it was reported that Kings Island has sent a letter to all employees asking them to not discuss the situation, as we can see in the letter shared below by journalist Steve Norris.

Kings Island sent a letter to EMPLOYEES today telling them to “not discuss the situation,” but too late, they already HAVE. Also, Ohio Dept. Of Agriculture (in charge of amusement parks in Ohio) have shown up at @KingsIslandPR to begin its investigation. #Banshee @sixflags

While Kings Island is a Cedar Fair amusement park, Norris likely tagged Six Flags due to the upcoming merger between the two theme park corporations. The merged entity will retain the iconic Six Flags name and will operate as Six Flags Entertainment Corp. It will trade under Cedar Fair’s ticker symbol “FUN” on the NYSE, with its headquarters based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The merger is anticipated to be finalized on July 1, 2024.

Recent Safety Policies Added to Kings Island

In an effort to ensure a positive and secure environment for all guests, Kings Island, a prominent amusement park owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, announced a new chaperone policy in April 2023. This policy, effective April 22nd, 2023, addresses a growing concern within the theme park industry – an increase in unruly and inappropriate behavior observed over the past two years.

The newly implemented policy mandates that all guests under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a designated chaperone who is at least 21 years old. This chaperone requirement applies for both park admission and remaining within the park after 4:00 pm local time until closing.

Chaperones are required to present a valid government-issued photo ID and remain with their party throughout their visit. Any guest under 15 found unaccompanied within the park is subject to removal from the premises.

Kings Island cites the desire to “help ensure that King’s Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food” as the driving force behind this policy change.

The implementation has garnered a mixed response, with some guests expressing enthusiasm for the prospect of a calmer park environment free from disruptive behavior. Others, however, have voiced concerns regarding the requirement for chaperones to remain with their groups at all times.

This measured approach by Kings Island, and its parent company Cedar Fair, reflects a commitment to prioritizing guest safety and fostering a positive park experience.

Following the announcement by Kings Island, other Cedar Fair properties, including Knott’s Berry Farm, implemented similar chaperone policies, demonstrating a coordinated effort to address industry-wide concerns and maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for park visitors of all ages.

The long-term impact of the chaperone policy on park operations and guest satisfaction remains to be seen. However, it signifies a proactive stance by Kings Island in addressing guest safety and ensuring a positive park experience for all.

