Adult Male Struck by Roller Coaster After Entering Restricted Area at Theme Park

In disheartening news, an adult male was stuck on a roller coaster at a theme park after entering the restricted zone. Their condition is unknown at this time. Here’s what we know.

An Adult Male at Kings Island theme park Steps Into a Restricted Zone, Gets Struck by a Roller Coaster

A 38-year-old man sustained critical injuries after being struck by the Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island on Wednesday night. Mason police reported that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. when the man entered a restricted, fenced-off area near the ride. Kings Island released a statement indicating that the man was believed to have been hit by the roller coaster.

Witnesses described hearing a sound similar to hitting a deer during the accident. One witness mentioned that the man had approached a greeter at the Banshee ride, claiming he needed to retrieve a lost item. Despite being informed that action could only be taken once the ride closed, the man persisted and eventually entered a restricted gate.

His attire resembled that of Kings Island employees, leading some to mistakenly believe he was a park worker or manager. After the accident, the injured man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His current condition remains unknown. Kings Island emphasized that its focus is on the guest’s and his family’s well-being.

Located near the “Xtreme Skyflyer,” the Banshee roller coaster, which opened in April 2014, is renowned as the world’s longest steel-inverted roller coaster. The ride spans 4,124 feet, features seven inversions, and reaches up to 68 miles per hour over three minutes.

Key elements of the ride include a 167-foot lift hill, a 150-foot curved first drop, a dive loop, a vertical loop, a zero-gravity roll, batwing inversions, an outside loop, a spiral, an in-line roll, and a carousel.

Due to the natural terrain beneath the ride, riders experience a 208-foot elevation change from the highest to the lowest points. Kings Island has temporarily closed the Banshee while park personnel and local authorities thoroughly investigate the incident. The theme park has issued ,an official statement regarding the incident.

Cedar Fair has yet to release a statement on the matter, as Cedar Point is also dealing with some problems of its own. Soak City, Kings Dominion, and others are also owned by Cedar Fair. King’s Island amusement park officials are working around the clock to get to the bottom of this situation.

KICentral is saddened to learn that this evening someone entered a restricted area of Banshee and was struck by a Banshee train. We are unaware of their condition. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. More on the situation here: https://t.co/SWNibR28wj pic.twitter.com/fAxOdbD1qW — Kings Island Central (@KICentral) June 20, 2024

The recent incident involving the Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island could have significant implications for the park and the theme park industry. Kings Island and other parks may need stricter safety measures, including enhancing barriers, improving signage around restricted areas, increasing surveillance, and better training staff to prevent unauthorized access.

Operational changes might also be necessary, such as additional checks to ensure all areas are secure before rides commence and more frequent maintenance inspections.

