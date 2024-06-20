Home » Theme Parks

Adult Male Struck by Roller Coaster After Entering Restricted Area at Theme Park

Split image: On the left, people ride a blue roller coaster under a blue sky at Kings Island. On the right, emergency responders, including firefighters and medics, attend to an accident scene with an ambulance nearby at Kings Island.

Credit: Inside The Magic

In disheartening news, an adult male was stuck on a roller coaster at a theme park after entering the restricted zone. Their condition is unknown at this time. Here’s what we know.

Riders scream on a roller coaster at Kings Island
Credit: Kings Island

An Adult Male at Kings Island theme park Steps Into a Restricted Zone, Gets Struck by a Roller Coaster

A 38-year-old man sustained critical injuries after being struck by the Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island on Wednesday night. Mason police reported that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. when the man entered a restricted, fenced-off area near the ride. Kings Island released a statement indicating that the man was believed to have been hit by the roller coaster.

Witnesses described hearing a sound similar to hitting a deer during the accident. One witness mentioned that the man had approached a greeter at the Banshee ride, claiming he needed to retrieve a lost item. Despite being informed that action could only be taken once the ride closed, the man persisted and eventually entered a restricted gate.

His attire resembled that of Kings Island employees, leading some to mistakenly believe he was a park worker or manager. After the accident, the injured man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His current condition remains unknown. Kings Island emphasized that its focus is on the guest’s and his family’s well-being.

A ride attendant talks to Guests on a roller coaster
Credit: Kings Island

Located near the “Xtreme Skyflyer,” the Banshee roller coaster, which opened in April 2014, is renowned as the world’s longest steel-inverted roller coaster. The ride spans 4,124 feet, features seven inversions, and reaches up to 68 miles per hour over three minutes.

Key elements of the ride include a 167-foot lift hill, a 150-foot curved first drop, a dive loop, a vertical loop, a zero-gravity roll, batwing inversions, an outside loop, a spiral, an in-line roll, and a carousel.

Due to the natural terrain beneath the ride, riders experience a 208-foot elevation change from the highest to the lowest points. Kings Island has temporarily closed the Banshee while park personnel and local authorities thoroughly investigate the incident. The theme park has issued ,an official statement regarding the incident.

Cedar Fair has yet to release a statement on the matter, as Cedar Point is also dealing with some problems of its own. Soak City, Kings Dominion, and others are also owned by Cedar Fair. King’s Island amusement park officials are working around the clock to get to the bottom of this situation.

KICentral is saddened to learn that this evening someone entered a restricted area of Banshee and was struck by a Banshee train. We are unaware of their condition. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

@KICentral on X

The recent incident involving the Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island could have significant implications for the park and the theme park industry. Kings Island and other parks may need stricter safety measures, including enhancing barriers, improving signage around restricted areas, increasing surveillance, and better training staff to prevent unauthorized access.

Operational changes might also be necessary, such as additional checks to ensure all areas are secure before rides commence and more frequent maintenance inspections.

A thrilling roller coaster named "Banshee" at Kings Island features a large, intimidating sign with a ghostly figure. In motion, riders ascend the steep blue and red track on a bright, sunny day. Strapped in and excited, they near the peak of this beastly adventure.
Credit: Kings Island

Legally, the park could face lawsuits from the injured individual or their family, leading to potential financial settlements or court judgments. Regulatory bodies might impose fines or sanctions if safety violations are identified.

Public relations and reputation management will be crucial as the park will need to maintain transparent communication about the incident and the steps taken to address it, in order to retain public trust and visitor numbers. This incident may also lead to higher insurance premiums for Kings Island, as insurers might require more stringent safety measures.

Regulatory scrutiny could increase, prompting more rigorous inspections and oversight, and potentially leading to new safety regulations for the entire industry. The park will likely enhance staff training on safety protocols and emergency response to prevent future incidents. There could be specific modifications to the Banshee ride to improve safety, including technical adjustments and additional safety features.

In terms of visitor numbers, the park might experience fluctuations depending on how the situation is handled and communicated. Proactive safety measures could reassure some visitors while deterring others.

Industry-wide, this incident could prompt other theme parks to evaluate and upgrade their safety protocols to prevent similar occurrences, potentially leading to a review of industry standards and best practices. Overall, ensuring the safety and security of guests will become a top priority, influencing both immediate actions and long-term strategies at Kings Island and beyond.

