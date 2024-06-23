Jensen Ackles Is the MCU Ghost Rider in New Trailer

If there’s one thing that all comic book fans want all the time, it’s this: more Jensen Ackles.

Jensen Ackles has a fervent fan base from his many years on Supernatural alongside Jared Padalecki, in which the two actors starred as the demon-hunting Winchester brothers.

After an impressive 15 seasons of battling various mythologies, Ackles has moved on to other franchises, and it seems audiences are eager to get him into as many comic book roles as possible. For DC, he has already played Jason Todd (AKA the Redhood/former Robin) and Bruce Wayne in various projects, but that’s not all.

The actor recently appeared in season 3 of The Boys, the Amazon Prime Video satirical superhero show created by Eric Kripke, adapted from the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. In the series, Jensen Ackles played Soldier Boy, a legendary superhero who, as typical for the acidic show, turns out to be a hateful, racist, homophobic monster.

The character is clearly inspired by a combination of Marvel’s Captain America and the Winter Soldier, but both of those roles are already spoken for when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Instead, MCU fans are calling for Jensen Ackles to be cast as Ghost Rider, the Marvel Spirit of Vengeance. The character has not yet been confirmed to appear in an upcoming project, but it must be only a matter of time, particularly as Marvel Studios leans more and more into the horror and dark fantasy aspect of its universe.

Ryan Gosling has been a lead contender to portray Ghost Rider (most likely in his Johnny Blaze incarnation) for years and even has publicly stated his desire to play the character.

He told his Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt that he had pushed for the role: “This was a magical moment. I told Josh [Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast] I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, ‘I would like this,’ all the lights go off.”

For his part, Marvel chief Kevin Feige has welcomed the idea, saying “If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider, Ryan’s amazing. I’d love to find him a place in the MCU.” But some MCU fans have other ideas about who should play Johnny Blaze.

YouTube concept account KH Studio has released a fan-made trailer featuring Jensen Ackles as Ghost Rider, using footage from Supernatural, The Boys, and the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.EL.D.

The trailer is complete with a Ghost Rider title card and a Marvel Studios logo that has been edited to appear appropriately spooky. Here’s hoping that Kevin Feige and the powers that be might see it and start to get some Johnny Blaze ideas.

Who should play Ghost Rider in the MCU? Give us your picks in the comments below!