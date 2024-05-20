“All the Lights Go Off”: Ryan Gosling Teases His Upcoming Terrifying MCU Antihero Role

Ryan Gosling is teasing his much-rumored role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is now saying that he’s already communicated with Kevin Feige about playing the most terrifying MCU antihero of them all.

The MCU has been snapping up A-list actors ever since the first Iron Man (2008), which surrounded Robert Downey Jr. with marquee names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeff Bridges. In the 16 years (and dozens of movies) since, it has become part of Marvel Studios’ standard operating practice to cast acting legends like Ben Kingsley, Michael Douglas, and Tony Leung for critical cred while hiring current A-listers for leads.

Reportedly, Ryan Gosling has been in the sights of the MCU for quite some time now. He has been rumored to be in the lead to play Richard Rider, AKA Nova, in a live-action series or possibly a feature film for years, but it turns out that the rumors of him playing another, darker character in the MCU have basis in truth.

In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside his Fall Guy co-star Emly Blunt, Ryan Gosling confirmed that he had been in communication with Marvel chief Kevin Feige to play Ghost Rider, the eternal spirit of vengeance. Horowitz posted a clip of Gosling on Twitter with the caption, “I’m just trying to help Ryan Gosling to realize his dreams — namely playing Ghost Rider.”

I’m just trying to help Ryan Gosling to realize his dreams — namely playing Ghost Rider. pic.twitter.com/yHcx1DnkNQ — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 17, 2024

When asked by Josh Horowitz about future Ghost Rider plans, Ryan Gosling explained to Emily Blunt. “This was a magical moment. I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, ‘I would like this,’ all the lights go off.”

Gosling was referring to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where Horowitz asked Kevin Feige about the possibility of the actor as Ghost Rider. Feige answered, “If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider, Ryan’s amazing. I’d love to find him a place in the MCU.”

While that sounds promising, Ryan Gosling was unsurprisingly vague about concrete MCU plans, saying, “I don’t know.” Undoubtedly, an army of PR people and managers are in tight control over what the star can say regarding any future Marvel plans. That said, Gosling did tell Blunt that “it would be amazing [to be in the MCU]. Come be in Ghost Rider.”

Ghost Rider is the name of a number of characters in Marvel Comics, all of whom are empowered in one way or another by a “Spirit of Vengeance” that gives them vast supernatural abilities that often manifest in the form of a flaming skull, endless chains, and some form of motorcycle.

Although Ghost Rider’s purpose is to avenge (and, to a lesser extent, protect) the innocent, its brutal tactics and merciless “Penitence Stare” have firmly established it as the premier supernatural antihero of Marvel Comics.

Over the decades, Ghost Rider has been most famously personified by the characters Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, but canon says there have been incarnations of the Spirit of Vengeance throughout time and space, so Ryan Gosling could play just about any version.

Nicolas Cage portrayed the Johnny Blaze version of the antihero in two movies in the early 2000s, but the character has yet to be introduced in the MCU. However, What If…? executive producers Brian Andrews and AC Bradley have apparently been told the Spirit of Vengeance is “pretty much off the table” until introduced in live-action, which implies that Kevin Feige has some plans for Ghost Rider at some point.

It appears to be up to the MCU to just pull the trigger and decide if Ryan Gosling should take on the chains and motorcycle. It is now definite that he wants the role.

