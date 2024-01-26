Marvel Executives Reveal Ghost Rider and More Are Currently “Off the Table”

What If…? has taken viewers around the Multiverse and back again through the eyes of the enigmatic Watcher, and season two warped onto Disney+ over the winter holidays. As thrilling as it was to see characters old and new come back for one more round, there were some noticeable absences from this chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Viewers have seen Captain Carter Fight Steve in the H.Y.D.R.A. Smasher, a medieval fantasy variant of the Avengers, and even Tony Stark racing head to head with the Grand Master in a deadly sci-fi chariot race. However, many of these famous faces are ones we’ve already seen, and the Watcher “doesn’t do sequels.”

Despite recent reports of superhero fatigue, many Marvel fans are still clamoring to see their favorite heroes, antiheroes, vigilantes, and villains make it into the MCU. However, a recent reveal from Marvel’s What If…? shared that many might not see the screen anytime soon.

Marvel, What’s Up with What If…?

What’s On Disney Plus shared a post with an interview of Phase Zero’s podcast where executive producers Brian Andrews and AC Bradley explained how much they were and weren’t allowed to include in the series. The rule is that they can’t use any character that doesn’t exist in the MCU already, to which Andrews stated,

“They’re pretty much off the table. Yeah, they were like, ‘No… we gotta do it first in live-action and then you get to do it.’ And we were like, ‘Aw man.’ ‘Cause we would’ve loved to play with all kinds of toys, but there’s limitations.”

While that’s understandable, it’s also something of a missed opportunity considering how many new characters Disney/Marvel can and should use.

Writer and producer AC Bradley also pointed out that due to reshoots, the creators of the animated spinoff couldn’t even use Sam Wilson’s Falcon/Captain America at the time Season 2 was in development. Although he’s said to return for season 3, who else is missing?

It’s unrealistic to expect every obscure Marvel character to make an appearance, but with a premise that pulls from across the multiverse, why not go all out? Notable examples, apart from those not yet in the MCU like the anticipated Fantastic Four, were previously introduced via spin-offs like Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. like Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider, Kraken, Lash, and many other comic book figures that already existed in a live-action medium.

Of all the words of tongue and pen, the saddest are “it might have been.” Fans can gossip and wish to see any number of heroes from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s comics, but their fate ultimately lies with the mouse. At least we have a third season to keep our hopes alive.

