Who will become Marvel Studios’ Ghost Rider?

Avengers: Endgame (2019) signaled the farewell of the original Avengers lineup, first assembled in Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012). This was notably evident in the departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who made a selfless sacrifice, and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, who retired after passing on his iconic Vibranium shield (along with the mantle of “Cap”) to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson. Since time is ripe for a new set of Marvel heroes to take the original Avengers’ place, new reports are sharing that Marvel is on the hunt for a new Hollywood star to ride the fiery motorcycle. Related: Marvel to Reportedly Introduce New Professor X Actor in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: First Look Ghost Rider is a popular character in Marvel Comics known for his fiery skull and supernatural abilities. The original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, debuted in Marvel Spotlight #5 in 1972. He was a stunt motorcyclist who made a deal with the demon Mephisto to save his mentor’s life. This pact transformed him into the Ghost Rider, a spirit of vengeance bound to Mephisto’s will.

Kevin Feige’s Ghost Rider Revival Plan

This is not the first time that Ghost Rider has been floated as a potential comeback.

Apparently, Feige now wants to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Ghost Rider a reality — and he wants an A-lister to take on the role.

Who Will Be Marvel’s New Ghost Rider?

The role of Mephisto, who is responsible for creating the Ghost Rider, will allegedly be played by Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, Les Miserables), according to Hollywood and Disney insider My Time To Shine Hello.

This comes following the reveal that Marvel head Feige is planning to make the new Ghost Rider project a film rather than a TV series on Disney+ (Disney Plus):

Sacha Baron Cohen will return, obviously. And as for Ghost Rider, they want an A-Lister 👀 (quoted) Feige decided to make Ghost Rider into a film

With the news that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to create its own standalone Ghost Rider movie, it's exciting to think of who might lead the new film.

With the news that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to create its own standalone Ghost Rider movie, it’s exciting to think of who might lead the new film. Naturally,

The MCU’s Potential Ghost Rider(s)

The Ghost Rider moniker is a persona and power passed along to several well-known characters in the history of the Marvel Comics.

Various notable Riders have taken up the mantle, including Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, and Alexandra Jones.

But the MCU’s Ghost Rider will likely take on a different bent from the previous live-action portrayals of Johnny Blaze and Robbie Reyes, considering that an “A-Lister” is being considered for the role.

Ryan Gosling

There have been rumors and fan speculations circulating about Ryan Gosling (Barbie) potentially being cast as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Those eager to see Gosling as the new Ghost Rider are probably very excited right now, considering that the popular actor definitely falls into the “A-Lister” category.

What’s fairly likely is that Gosling might take on the role of Danny Ketch — Johnny Blaze’s brother and another individual who becomes the Ghost Rider. Ketch gains his powers after being mortally wounded by a gang and stumbling upon a mystical motorcycle, wielding a chain with mystical properties. A younger iteration of the Ghost Rider could definitely work well with Gosling at the helm. Or flaming skull.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is known for portraying the titular John Wick in the John Wick movies and is more than qualified for the role of Ghost Rider.

Keanu Reeves is another popular fan cast for the role of Ghost Rider, with many fans being particularly drawn to the image and idea of Reeves as a new MCU Spirit of Vengeance.

There is no doubt that Reeves has a particularly enigmatic screen presence that could further enhance the character’s mystique and hit that “A-Lister” checkmark that Feige is allegedly hunting for.

Should Reeves take on this role, it’s safe to say that Marvel fans would lose their collective mind.

It’s undeniable that a Keanu Reeves wreathed in flames, astride a Ghost Rider motorcycle covered in chains, is an especially striking image.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage’s over-the-top portrayal of the character Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider (2007) is one for the books.

Cage’s Blaze is a stunt motorcyclist who becomes the Ghost Rider after making a deal with the Devil/Mephistopheles, played by Peter Fonda. The film is a whirlwind of Nic Cage camp, combining action and supernatural horror as Johnny Blaze contends with his newfound powers while battling demonic forces.

In the film, Eva Mendes portrays Roxanne Simpson AKA Roxy, Johnny’s former girlfriend and a television reporter who becomes involved in his supernatural struggles. Wes Bentley plays Blackheart (Legion), the film’s main antagonist and the son of the Devil, aiming to unleash evil upon the world. Sam Elliott appears as Caretaker, a character who guides Johnny on his journey as Ghost Rider.

It’s absolutely possible that Marvel will bring the character back somehow — perhaps as a way to introduce a new Danny Ketch variant of the Ghost Rider, with the mantle passing on between brothers.

