‘Bluey’ Episode Butchered by Disney, Unedited Footage Found

Even though Bluey is currently the most popular show on Disney+, the House of Mouse has been more than a little heavy-handed with its censorship. Does an innocent Father’s Day episode really have such scandalous material?

While one or two things in Australian slang might become muddled in American translation, it’s hard to think something as innocent as Bluey could contain anything overtly scandalous. That said, the animators have been known to be a little more than “cheeky” with their humor.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

A recent report from Romper this week pointed out that Disney had edited the episode “Perfect” just before Father’s Day. While we can confirm that Disney did cut out the joke alluding to a vasectomy, the footage can still be seen in the video below.

Spend Father’s Day with Bandit, Bluey, and Bingo

Disney+ might be missing this little nugget of adult humor, but that doesn’t mean fans have to go without a little quality time with their favorite dog dad. On the contrary, there are several episodes in the beloved series that feature Bandit taking center stage.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Strikes Back After ‘Simpsons’ Parody

Bluey might have her name on the title, but she is far from the only favorite character. In fact, it’s been shown that many episodes don’t necessarily need her. So it’s no surprise that even the artists at Ludo have given Bandit a little extra attention.

“Dad Baby”

There’s nothing wrong with spending Father’s Day experiencing Mum’s perspective. Given the fact that Disney actually banned this episode and Bluey’s official YouTube channel had to rescue it from obscurity, it does more than deserve an honorable mention.

While it seems like any reference to pregnancy and reproduction might be too scandalous for Disney+, this episode sees Bandit showing off his best physical comedy with Bingo strapped in a baby carrier. Bandit really does get put through the wringer on this one, but it’s far from the only entry in his repertoire.

“Unicorse”

Honestly, anything with Unicorse involved is top-tier Bandit material in this writer’s opinion. Even so, “Unicorse” sees Bandit display a skill that all good dad’s need to master: a sense of play.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Officially the Most-Watched Show on Streaming

Bandit is the biggest goofball in the main cast, and this episode only further proves that point. Moreover, it proves how well he improvises, displays his imagination, and (later) imparts some of that same brand of play to his children.

“Duckcake”

Not only does this episode show the hoops Bandit is willing to jump through in order to make his girls happy, but also shows a sense of reality that resonates with any dad or mom in the audience. Additionally, it gives us a very human moment with Bandit as he struggles to make the titular duckcake.

Parents aren’t perfect, and all of us make mistakes. What makes it all come together is the heart and effort we put in to showing love to those around us. Bandit’s cake might not have been perfect and Bluey still makes messes, but they’re able to pull things together to make someone else’s tail wag.

“Stickbird”

If there’s one episode of Bluey season 3 that truly hit dads right in the feels, it was “Stickbird.” As Bandit helps Bingo find sticks for a throwing game at the beach, he seems to be struggling with something on his mind, and is unable to let it go.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Calls Out iPad Kids (And Their Parents)

The episode launched a major dialogue about men’s mental health, and shone a spotlight on how dad’s also need to take a moment or two to come to terms with their feelings. Just as Bluey taught Bingo how to let go of her bad feelings after the unfortunate demise of her Stickbird, so to does Bandit (and likely the other dads watching).

What’s your favorite Bandit episode? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!