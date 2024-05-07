Official: Iconic Universal Orlando Ride Shuts Down

Universal Orlando Resort, a major player in the theme park industry, offers an immersive entertainment experience that rivals even the legendary Disney World.

This expansive resort comprises two theme parks: Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, one water park, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and a nighttime entertainment complex, Universal CityWalk.

Universal Orlando Resort is also in the process of building a third theme park, Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. This park will feature a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon Land, Dark Universe: Universal Classic Monsters, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Universal Studios Florida has been undergoing construction over the last year due to a brand new Minion Land opening up. This new land features Minion Cafe, Bake My Day, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, Illumination’s Theater Meet and Greet, and much more.

With the new Minion Land, one would think Universal is complete with construction. However, Universal Orlando is in the process of building a new DreamWorks Land, which will open June 14. This new land will feature Trolls, Ku Fu Panda, Shrek, and many other familiar faces.

One beloved attraction that guests hope to never change is right beside where the new DreamWorks Land is located. Of course, we’re talking about E.T. Adventure. This attraction is based off of the 1982 Steven Spielberg film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The attraction begins in a queue that mimics a pine forest at night, setting the stage for the adventure to come. Guests then board bicycle-like vehicles, helping to transport E.T. back to his home planet. The ride features a flight past the moon and through the stars to E.T.’s alien world, brought to life with vibrant colors, exotic plants, and unique creatures.

Sadly, guests heading to Universal Orlando will have to wait due to a scheduled refurbishment of E.T. Adventure. It should be noted that this is a temporary closure. Magic City Mayhem tweeted photos of a sign telling guests that E.T. Adventure was closed.

I haven’t been here in a few days, so these are new to me. Supports for a sign? #DreamworksLand pic.twitter.com/WEYczZF5Td — magic city mayhem (@magiccitymayhem) May 7, 2024

Universal Orlando Resort continually updates and refurbishes its attractions to ensure that even the most nostalgic rides meet modern expectations for entertainment and technology. E.T. Adventure reopens on May 15.

At Universal Islands of Adventure, guests can explore Jurassic Park and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and ride the Hogwarts Express to Universal Studios Florida.

Do you think Universal should replace E.T. Adventure with a different attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!