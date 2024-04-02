Multiple Rides Abandoned and Closed on Disney World Property

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the biggest theme parks in the business; anyone who’s ever ventured into the Disney Bubble can vouch for that. However, a property the size of San Francisco can hold a lot of secrets, including a few Disney has outright abandoned and forsaken for bigger and better projects.

Usually, whenever Disney decides to close a ride, the attraction is deconstructed, removed, and carried away to some magical warehouse to be repurposed or reconfigured. However, multiple guests have been seen walking across or through derelict attractions and have yet to be stopped by security or a cast member.

When most people think of abandoned Disney attractions, images of River Country usually come to mind. However, @themouselets have made multiple recent posts showing how Disney has left several attractions completely shut down, yet guests consistently see and explore them daily. So, how on earth is this possible or even legal? Take a look at the footage below.

Abandoned Rides Still at Disney World?

Winnie the Pooh’s stomping grounds is probably the last place most would expect an abandoned Disney fixture, but the video above demonstrates how Tigger’s Bouncy Place was indeed lost to time. Likely before someone broke an ankle and slapped Disney with a heffalump-sized lawsuit.

Joking aside, this might have been for the best. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, after all. Even so, it’s not the only abandoned attraction in the Magic Kingdom guests walk by every single day.

Although both iterations of Disney’s alien-themed attraction (ExtraTERRORestrial and Stitch’s Great Escape) had a troubling past, the presence of asbestos in the building that houses both it and one of the Magic Kingdom’s most popular quick-service restaurants might strike some as more than a little disturbing. That said, diners at Cosmic Rays aren’t in any danger, as this pertains to the older part of the structure.

Features like those mentioned above are partly why some guests, including those in the video’s comments, suggest that the entirety of Tomorrowland needs a drastic makeover. However, alien encounters aren’t the only pieces of derelict space guests walk by each day, and they aren’t just in the Magic Kingdom either.

Of all the words of tongue and pen, the saddest are “it might have been.” @themouselets also shared footage of an incomplete Star Wars attraction for Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios, and how a third attraction could have wonderfully rounded out the immersive planet of Batuu.

As pointed out in the video above, guests can still see remnants of this concept at the podracer garage at the outpost, and the space for the attraction still exists if the aerial shots are to be believed. In the end, it’s yet another example of forgotten Disney remnants left on park property.

While the features above might not be as scandalous as an abandoned waterpark with brain-eating bacteria, it’s still unusual and somewhat haunting to know that visitors can walk through remnants of these pieces of Disney’s past. With any luck, and some much needed magic, perhaps these fixtures can live again.

