Guests Kicked out of EPCOT Land

Hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort guests were kicked out of The Seas pavilion at EPCOT on Saturday after an unknown emergency shut down the building. Even more were refused entry for a couple of hours as cast members cleared the area.

Located in the new World Nature neighborhood (formerly part of Future World), The Seas Pavilion is home to dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, and dozens of other impressive marine animals. It also houses The Seas With Nemo and Friends and Turtle Talk with Crush. Guests can even dine under the aquarium glow at Coral Reef Restaurant!

“Encounter an ocean of fun in The Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Get close up with clown fish, sharks and more in the massive 5.7-million-gallon saltwater aquarium they call home. Fun ‘fins-on’ activities teach your guppies about marine biology, sharks and more.”

On Saturday afternoon, a social media user reported that they weren’t allowed to enter The Seas Pavilion. Another guest confirmed the closure of The Seas attractions. Simultaneously, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure were temporarily closed, sending thousands of guests to other already-crowded attractions.

The mysterious incident was resolved within two hours, and guests were permitted back into the building. Walt Disney World Resort cast members didn’t explain the closure, but some Disney Parks experts speculated on the cause.

“There are silent fire alarms in each building at Disney World,” Redditor u/Queasy-Bumblebee-246 wrote. “When it goes off [cast members] will evacuate the entire building and call [the fire department] to check it out. Sometimes it’s a false alarm.”

“Sometimes it’s a suspicious bag or item,” u/transitapparel suggested. “Had that happen to me at [Finding Nemo: The Musical]: show just ended abruptly in [the] middle of a song and everyone was escorted out. Very strange experience and a lot of [confused] faces. We got in line for [the] next show and asked [cast member] about [it], and they explained that it was an unattended backpack and they had to take precautions.”

Other Disney Park fans had less serious suggestions about the EPCOT Living Seas Pavilion incident.

“Someone touched the butt,” u/Far_Paramedic_7770 quipped.

“Shark attack?” said u/bigmike13588.

“Fish are friends, not food,” u/Nostradomusknows replied. “Humans however…”

What’s the strangest experience you’ve had at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.