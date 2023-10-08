Fans Slam Parents for Letting “Rude” Girl Harass Disney Character

A controversial TikTok video shows a little girl getting sassy at Turtle Talk With Crush, an interactive experience inspired by Finding Nemo (2003). Many Disney Parks fans felt the child’s parents should have disciplined her behavior.

Turtle Talk With Crush

Turtle Talk With Crush is a digital puppetry show in The Seas at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT and the Disney Animation Building at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park. Guests of all ages can ask the giant sea turtle their burning questions – or just say hello!

“Chat live with Crush, the totally tubular sea turtle from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Step inside the Aquatorium, take a seat in front of the large window and get up close and personal with this righteous dude who always goes with the flow. While Crush cavorts behind the glass, kids can talk to him about anything—his friends, his favorite food—the sea’s the limit.”

“Because every chat is spontaneous, each time you visit is totally different and totally awesome! Talking with Crush is just part of the undersea entertainment. Favorite movie pals like Dory, Nemo, Marlin, Hank the octopus-turned-septopus and even Crush’s own little dude, Squirt, make a splash as they stop by to share their latest adventures.”

Controversial Video

In a TikTok video posted by @gatlintraveling, a little girl was “rude” to Crush because he didn’t know Ariel:

“You should have known,” the little girl yelled.

The audience gasped at her response.

“I mean, I know Jelly Man, I know blue Dory, but who is the Ariel?” Crush asked, trying to continue the interaction positively.

“She’s a Disney Princess,” the girl responded.

“Whoa, whoa, I mean, the only royalty I’ve ever met down here is a king crab named Elvis, and he’s pretty cool,” Crush said. “Tell me more about this Ariel. How should I know her?”

“Well, she should’ve been swimming in the ocean, and you could’ve come up to her and said, ‘hi,’” the girl explained.

“A lot of humans be swimming in the ocean, dude,” the sea turtle joked. “I don’t really like to go too close to them, dude, because Paul says that it is illegal. So I try to stay away from them.”

Disney Parks fans were unhappy with the girl’s behavior toward Crush.

“Don’t like this little girls attitude towards him,” @frankleon98 wrote. “Parents should have stopped her. Embarrassing.”

“Disappointed [in] this girl,” @annabellecarr8 agreed.

“This girl smh 🤦‍♂️,” @thebadwulff said.

